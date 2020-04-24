Why Making Cutting Fails to Lose a Project Basis

There are many trips to Making the Cut.

When Amazon announced they would be trading with Heidi Klum and Team Gunn, the dream team that helped make Project Runway sing for years, first on Bravo and then in Lifetime, it seemed like it would be the end of PR. The show returns to its birthplace, back into the hands of the capable Magical Elves, the production company that made it, following the fall of The Weinstein Company requiring its cancellation for life, but without a longtime host and, perhaps more importantly, its heart beating fast (which would be design mentor Gunn). And the most recognizable faces on the show are not known, bringing their own brand introduction to the retail giant for a show that aims to compete directly with them.

“After 16 incredible seasons, I congratulate ‘Auf Wiedersehen’ on Project Runway, a show I am honored to host and help create,” Klum said when his departure was announced in 2018. “I am very proud of the performance, and it will always be a special place in my heart. I truly appreciate dedicated fans, and most of all, I am grateful that we can shed some light on creativity and help launch a lot of talented designer careers. My colleague, Tim Gunn, is not finished yet. We’re working with Amazon for a new show, and we’re excited to have everyone see what we plan to do next! “

For a while, it seemed like smart money was in Making the Cut, the Klum and Gunn shows were finally made for Jeff Bezosbehemoth This series is going global, putting 12 entrepreneurs and designers from around the world in search of new brands that deserve to be elevated to global phenomenon status. Along the way, winning looks will be available immediately at Amazon showrooms and, in the end, someone will go with millions of dollars to invest in their brand.

However, here we are at the end of the season, with the last two episodes debuting on Prime Video on Friday, April 24th, all aired after Bravo has won two new full-length (and, dare we say, improved) Runway projects on the air, and we’re not so sure that what Klum described to Variety as “no longer a sewing competition,” adding, “we’re looking for a great brand, so they must have a business mindset and their creativity,” really keep his promise. Let us explain why.

Participants

Let’s start with the designers competing to win. One of the big differences between Making the Cut and Project Runway, Gunn and Klum, is keen to reiterate when promoting their new project, is that the global talent found will be more advanced and solid in their careers. “I would say Project Runway is a graduate program, Making the Cut is a graduate and PHD program,” Gunn told reporters during a panel panel during a press conference of the Television Critics Association in January. And while, apparently, with more complex and promising design promises, in fact, it gave the 12 participants so much fear of betraying their brand identity, that they routinely refrain from facing the challenges presented in each episode, just doing what they wanted and rarely showed anything much different from the previous week.

It’s often almost impossible to know what makes a designer’s weekly look (aka what will be sold on Amazon if the designer wins) over their track appearance. One designer – a pioneer Esther Perbant– Should be scolded for designing something that is not black, which he only does once before returning to incomplete colors. In fact, there have been several weeks where many runway shows have almost exclusively featured clothes in neutral colors. And while we have been reminded repeatedly that this is not just a sewing competition, we do not mean to imply that some of these designers have almost no ability to build clothes, but, in the second week, designers Martha Gottwald coming home because he didn’t know how to finish his clothes, sending him to the track with just a pin.

Hidden Stitch

Because this is not – say it with us now – just a sewing competition, each designer is provided with a stitch during each challenge, which will take work yesterday from the notes left by the designers, often leaving the participants either excited or confused by what waiting for them when they return the next day. The help was given because, as Gunn told Variety, “that’s how it works in the real world.” So embarrassing, as it is in the real world, the show decided that it was never worth it to meet these stitches or see them perform. What may be an interesting component is watching these workers try and find out what the designers meant when they were simply communicating with them through written notes, considered irrelevant by the manufacturers, which may save time for the next shortfall on our list.

Tin & Heidi segment

Each week, we had to watch as Klum and Gunn explored the far-flung places they were filming during the week, perhaps to justify being there. But often, this segment doesn’t feel good, it’s forced and it’s not necessary at all. Does anyone who comes to the next level of fashion competition really want to be forced to see them compete in a VR battle while in Japan? Because we definitely don’t.

Judge and Judge

The show evaluation panel was announced as inclusive Naomi Campbell, Nicole Richie, Vogue Paris editor Carine Roitfeld and designers Joseph Altuzarra, and when the show was filmed in Paris, the fourth teamed up with Klum to decide on a winning and losing appearance. But after the show left France for Japan, Roitfeld and Richie were soon to be found, taking interesting comments and entertaining them, leaving Campbell to perform many heavy lifting while Altuzarra remained rather blunt. In the mix are Italian fashion bloggers Chiara Ferragni, and we’re not sure if it’s a language barrier or a shocking lack of personality, but he failed to fill the hole left by Richie and Roitfeld. We would be hard pressed to recall even a single line of comment.

And then there is the essence of the design, the repetition of advertising, that one conversation can change everything, forcing the designers at the bottom to present their case to the judge to see if the mind can be changed and the execution delayed. It often leads to very important moments where competitors have to work hard, and never even produce. In eight of the first 10 episodes, only one designer succeeded through the gimmick. And then he rejected the following challenge.

Excess

We found that Amazon is spending a lot of money on this plan. The proof is in the grand prize. But there was something about the participants flying from all over the world to New York City, where the premiere began, only to tell them that they were soon leaving Paris feeling dirty and wasteful, let alone a pack in the time of great climate change. Why not just start in Paris? And as we talk about the topic of the world show, while the first fashion show illuminated by the Eiffel Tower is truly impressive, there is no other expensive location other than distracting from impeccable and colorless clothing. There’s a reason Project Runway is having its own fashion show exclusively in the same studio: so you can focus on fashion.

Three Finals

For the show about finding the next global fashion brand, there’s something very sad about the fact that the last three designers – Perbant Germany, America Jonny Cota and Belgians Sander Boss– all Westerners in white. This addresses the larger problem of white designers being able to stand out on their own and develop their careers faster than their colors, thus giving them more experience and testing that test their value, and also just feel sad for showing what they mean for the world.

That’s not to say that the show was so bad – for example, Campbell was a judge, so far the panel’s most compelling point of view and the audience’s ability to buy the win seems to be in the same spot as the one used to order another – but in the world where Project Runway was and Netflix beat Amazon with their own fashion competition (interesting, but not without its own fault, Next in Fashion, hosted by Frenchman Tan and Alexa Chung, Does Making a Cut can, as Klum does on a regular basis impress his competitors, cutting the sound? We’re not so sure.

Making the Cut season is available for broadcast on Amazon Prime Video now.

