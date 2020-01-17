Why Manchester United may be taking the same path as Liverpool

They are the sharpest rivals, but their fate couldn’t be more contrasting at the moment.

Liverpool appear to have an undisputed lead in the Premier League. Jürgen Klopp’s men are 14 points ahead of the next challenger, Manchester City.

Ole Gunnar Solskjærs Manchester United is a million miles from Liverpool

A first championship title in 30 years is surely in sight, and Manchester United is nowhere to be seen.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team is an incredible 27 points behind the Merseyside giants at the summit.

Klopp is gaining strength at Anfield while it feels like Solskjaer is still walking on thin ice.

But even the German didn’t have the easiest start – how is his Norwegian counterpart doing at a similar time?

talkSPORT.com looked at how both managers fared over their first 43 games (including supervisor spells) – the results are very interesting to say the least.

THE EARLY DAYS

When Klopp was first appointed in October 2015, he quickly eliminated Brendan Rodger’s favorite 3-5-2 and installed his own preferred 4-2-3-1.

Klopp tested a variety of formations in its early days, but it turned out that the 4-2-3-1 remained the most outstanding until the end of the 2015/16 season.

It certainly took the Reds a while to deal with Klopp’s powerful approach.

The European giants ended the season in eighth place after winning only 13 of their 30 league games for which Klopp was responsible.

Jürgen Klopp took over the management of Liverpool in October 2015

The German’s ability in knockout tournaments was also shown when he led the Reds to two finals in both the League Cup and the Europa League.

Solskjaer, on the other hand, was successful after being named head of United Caretaker in December 2015, breaking a number of records.

The Norwegian scored the most points of any top manager in his first ten games, and the Red Devils won eight consecutive away games in all competitions for the first time in their history.

TRANSFER

Klopp really started to take shape in the summer of 2016.

Georginio Wijnaldum, Joel Matip, Loris Karius and Sadio Mane joined the club during the summer.

The addition of Mane solved an important trait that the team had previously lacked in attack speed.

Klopp put a 4: 3: 3 against Arsenal in the first game of the season, which led to his promotion: Mane (right), Philippe Coutinho (left) and Roberto Firmino (new). 9th

The Reds pushed aggressively and effectively throughout the campaign. They were aware that team defense was particularly bad – something that Klopp certainly addressed in the years that followed.

Sadio Mane is one of the most important players in Liverpool

In total, Klopp spent nearly £ 70m over the periods mentioned, while Solskjaer spent more than double (£ 145m) last summer on Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James.

The need for defensive reinforcements was obvious to Solskjaer – after a bad end to the 2018/19 season, the Red Devils have scored 13 goals in the last six games.

Tactically speaking, Solskjaer was successful in big games against Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain and used a 3-5-2 formation.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has experienced many ups and downs as United boss

Among the Norwegians, it was a success to play on the counter, to conquer the territory and the possessions and thus to enable the strikers to quickly break behind the opposing defense.

And while working against these big clubs, the Premier League is a different fish kettle, and this season, people like Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and James have been frustrated in many cases and there has been no room to walk into. Lies defense.

Solskjaer’s term of office is not measured by the odd “big six”. These are just a few games where United can play like pure outsider soccer with outsiders.

Head-to-head record

Interestingly, after the first 43 top games, there is little to decide.

While Klopp had to wait five games at the beginning of his tenure to record his first win as Liverpool boss, Solskjaer set off like a steam train and won his first six league games.

After an excellent three-month break as an interim worker, the reins were finally handed over to him in March last year.

When Solskjaer took command, United was sixth in the Premier League and eleven points behind the top four.

In 13 league games – at Arsenal – there was only one defeat, which was only two points ahead of them in the last qualifying game of the Champions League.

Overall, Klopp scored four points more than his United counterpart during that time, but things have gone a bit differently for the Norwegian since then.

The full table of results can be found below …

SOLSKJAER AGAINST KLOPP

Solskjaer at Man Utd – P43, W21, D11, L11, F72, A50

Klopp in Liverpool – P43, W22, D12, L9, F87, A54

THE FUTURE

There remain a number of questions as to whether Solskjaer is the right man to lead United in the long term.

Impressive successive victories against Tottenham and arch-enemy Manchester City gave fans hope that the club was moving in the right direction again this month. However, the results have dropped since then.

On the other hand, Liverpool fans are generally behind Klopp – who recently signed a new contract that is expected to remain in Anfield until summer 2024.

Klopp has done a remarkable job in Liverpool and seems ready to take her to the first title after 30 years

After an incredible breakdown, the German will be the first Liverpool to lead the Reds to the title after 30 years. For this feat he will be branded into Anfield folklore forever.

United’s favorite, Solskjaer, still has a lot to do if he is to play in the same managerial class as Klopp.

It remains to be seen whether he can do this at Manchester United.