Why marketers need to agree on how we measure impact

Working at a performance agency is simply my job to generate revenue for our clients. So it’s probably no surprise that we use revenue-based metrics like return on investment, cost per action, and return on ad spend to define performance. With these metrics, we can calculate and understand the success of our campaigns. When we plan and forecast, we do it in fixed periods. usually weeks and months, and we set our goals based on business needs.

I fully understand the need for goals; Businesses have to be profitable and people have to be held accountable for performance. However, revenue-based goals that are set over fixed, short-term periods have side effects.

Short-term goals lead to bad decisions

We continuously analyze and evaluate each marketing activity to determine whether the goals are being achieved. We analyze in detail daily or weekly what works and what doesn’t. This allows us to optimize and improve performance. When we discover something that doesn’t reach our goal, we usually call to test and improve it or to convert this budget into other activities.

Inevitably, the behavior of analysis over short periods of time and looking at sales-based metrics always leads to the same result. Focus on tactics that immediately bring a profit. Instant profit is what every marketer dreams of. In the world of digital marketing, however, this tends to be limited to tactics that favor the end of the buying journey, e.g. B. paid search or remarketing. This is usually the easiest activity to track and assign, further strengthening our assessment that this is the most lucrative. However, it is limited to targeting users who are actively showing intentions and are currently on the market for your product or service.

Of course, all marketers went to the same place via paid search and social platforms to address these target groups in the market. The continued growth in sales of the giants of Google and Facebook over the previous year is evidence of the billion pound marketing budget that is being used here. In recent years, brands have put more and more of their budgets into funnel activities and switched off the less assignable, targeted branding activities like television.

The fight at the bottom of the funnel

The truth about tactics like paid search and paid social networking is that they are more expensive than you might think! First, when we examine how these platforms work, they are traded on an auction basis. and the highest bid wins. As brand marketing on these platforms and as a bidder against your competitors, you will find that your profit margin will decrease over time. While there is a profit margin, brands can afford to outbid each other to maintain their position in search results or on a user’s timeline until competitors slowly exit the competition.

For this reason, recent trends show that the cost of a paid search click increases five times the rate of inflation. This is a battlefield and it is becoming increasingly difficult.

However, the real cost of brands is that while we focus more and more on this area, we forget to invest in our customers’ perception, memory and appreciation of our brands. Performance was thought to be quick returns rather than long-term growth, and the value of the brand is diminishing.

A change in behavior is required for peak performance

While all of this continues to distract us, the basic truths of marketing remain the same. Countless studies by Binet and Field have shown that long-term emotional brand building activities lead to higher profitability than short-term direct response campaigns.

However, when you compare yourself to the wrong goals and pressurize yourself to get quick returns, tactics that perform over the long term are off the table. Marketers cut back on all activities that don’t help them achieve their goal before they have a chance to achieve results.

This is nothing new, but if marketers want to build successful brands over time, a change in behavior is required. When your marketing efforts are measured against weekly and monthly goals and your reporting structure puts pressure on you to get immediate results, you face a challenging future.

At RocketMill, we understand this challenge, which is why we work with customers to implement our total performance strategy. A short and long-term marriage that aims at both. If the target groups are not active on the market, we can offer them an emotional brand experience. If they become active and signal an intention to buy, we can offer them more rational communication that gives them reasons to buy.

If you do this well, you may need to keep your nerve and ask the difficult questions. However, if you want your brand to stand the test of time, it’s a necessity.

// Presented in this article

RocketMill

Most recently, we finished 12th in The Sunday Times. The 100 best small businesses to work for were recognized as one of the campaign’s 50 best employers and number 15 in The Drum’s To …

Find out more