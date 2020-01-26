Why Martha Stewart doesn’t like Gwyneth Paltrow

Martha Stewart openly doesn’t care Gwyneth Paltrow, Since the film star founded Goop, the local Mughal has had a serious problem with her. It doesn’t take much to get Stewart to talk about Paltrow.

The trouble seemed to start after Paltrow founded Goop. In 2013 TMZ caught Stewart on the street and asked her who she thought was the better life coach, she or Paltrow. Stewart scoffed at the question and joked: “Oh, for heaven’s sake, you have to live to be a coach!”

In 2014, Stewart told Porter magazine, as reported by PageSix, that Paltrow “just has to be quiet. She’s a movie star, ”Stewart continued. “If she were confident about her acting, she wouldn’t be trying to be Martha Stewart.” Stewart must be very excited about Paltrow’s lifestyle brand, the older businesswoman hasn’t done it so secretly in years, and lately is she continued her sly defeats.

In August 2019, Stewart was interviewed by Alex Rodriguez in his podcast The Corp, transcribed by The Cut. The former Yankee asked Stewart to compare what Paltrow is now doing with Goop, what Stewart did with her brand in its heyday. “I’m not following Goop,” replied Stewart.

“Sometimes I look at products that she sells. I wish every young entrepreneur all the best and hope that there are many, many, many different types of entrepreneurs. When it comes to movie stars or hardworking women like me who are not movie stars. If you have a good idea, I want you to succeed. So good luck, Gwyneth. “Although the words may seem nice at first glance, it’s hard to confuse Stewart’s point of view with anything.

Although this feud is too well documented to be anything but real, many tabloids in the past have accused Paltrow of engaging in feuds with their equally famous colleagues. In 2018, RadarOnline reported that Paltrow and Julia Roberts were feuding about Roberts hanging out with Paltrow’s ex-husband Chris Martin. Gossip Cop checked this rumor and found it was wrong. The store said Paltrow was “angry” that Roberts represented Martin’s side in their divorce. In reality, Paltrow and Martin get along very well for a divorced couple.

OKAY! published an article in April 2019 claiming that Paltrow had argued with Margot Robbie about what Paltrow had allegedly felt to be minor against Goop. Gossip Cop I got in touch with Paltrow’s agent, who had no idea what Robbie and Paltrow’s feelings were. Tabloids love to play Paltrow against other successful women in their field. Sometimes, like Stewart, there’s more to it.