Why Mecole Hardman wins a Super Bowl helps the future of Georgian football

Mecole Hardman gives Georgia Football another rookie Super Bowl Champion

Zach Evans noted what Sony Michel did in Super Bowl LIII. In the Under Armor All-American Game, the 5-star response mentioned that the school he wanted to sign with at the time had a rookie score that touched down on the New England Patriots’ 13: 3 win against Los Angeles Rams meant.

Michel was the only player who scored a touchdown on both sides to win. He played a key role in a team that won the Super Bowl in its first NFL season. His time in Georgia prepared him very much for the NFL and the hardships associated with playing at this level.

Recruits know when players from a particular school shine in the NFL. It’s why the LSU always seems to have a 5-star defensive, why the 5-star defensive goes to Ohio State, and why elite prospect recipients want to sign with Clemson. Georgia saw the same advantage with the running back position.

High school graduates not only recognize what programs they are adding to the NFL, but also how these players are successful when they get there.

That’s why Mecole Hardman won the Super Bowl as a rookie after being a big part of the chief’s special teams. But it can be important and help to keep going.

Shortly after the win, some Georgia coaches switched to Twitter to congratulate Hardman on his success. Doing this publicly, rather than just texting, allows potential recruits to see the connection between a Super Bowl winner and the Georgia football program.

The bosses saw Hardman as a valuable player after registering early for the 2019 NFL draft. Kansas City joined the draft to secure Hardman. As a recipient, he caught 26 passes for 583 yards and six touchdowns. His pace, combined with Patrick Mahomes’ arm strength, proved to be the perfect weapon.

However, Hardman’s biggest influence this year was a special team player. He served as the team’s kick-and-punt returnee. And while he wasn’t performing his best in the Super Bowl – a catch for -2 yards and three kick-off returns for 58 yards – his kick-back against Houston triggered a 24-point comeback in the division round.

The Georgia offensive was in dire need of Hardman’s pace this season, as the threat from him on the field alone would have opened the situation to everyone involved.

But Georgia was able to attract a player with similar skills in the 2020 recruitment cycle when the Bulldogs signed 4-star receiver Arian Smith. The Lakeland, Florida product may be the fastest high school player in the country as it won the fastest men’s competition in the Under Armor All-American Game.

In Smith’s recruitment process, Kirby Smart and Georgia Smith’s trainers mentioned that he could play the same role as Hardman.

“Just that they needed a quick guy,” Smith said to DawgNation. “I saw last year, they had more success last year than this year. They missed Mecole Hardman. I thought I could take his place and reverse the offense.”

Smith is the No. 9 recipient in the country and the No. 58 overall outlook. He is one of five receivers in this class that Georgia desperately needs to reach early production given the struggles last season.

The admission of players to the NFL is part of the implementation of an elite college football program. They recruit elite players, they have successful college careers, they go to the NFL, recruits see the player succeed in the NFL, elite recruits, and then they sign on to your program. It’s the cycle of life, a college football remix.

Georgia was obviously struggling to replace Hardman. Perhaps you should have expected that when he came to Georgia as a 5-star athlete when he was a defensive newcomer, ended his second season with a big touchdown in the second half of the national title game, and was the most explosive playmaker of a season before. It’s a pretty remarkable college career.

But now that Hardman is a Super Bowl champion, more recruits may notice how Georgia and Smart helped shape his career. You might see J.R. Reed making a big interception, or D’Andre Swift, who will cancel a long touchdown in the fourth quarter of next year’s Super Bowl.

What people like Hardman and Michel do for Georgia in Athens is obviously still huge for the overall health of the program. However, making strong contributions to winning teams as newcomers also appears to make a significant contribution to the wellbeing of the Georgian football program.

