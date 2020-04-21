If you’ve ever woken up with a migraine, you’ll know it’s a massive pain in the neck (and head). It’s not just bad luck: The US National Library of Medicine says morning migraines are one of the most common types. And neurologists say they don’t try to crush your daily routine randomly. Migraines appear when you wake up because of a combination of things like sleep disorders, genetics, dehydration , Drugs and hormone fluctuations.

Dr. Sarah Crystal M.D., a neurologist at the New York Headache Center, tells Bustle. “Migraines can occur at any time of the day. She says a lot of people may be experiencing additional migraines right now because of the stress of working at home, the extra screen time and the extra stresses of the porn virus.

“Most migraine sufferers can expect to have a migraine attack from 4 a.m. to 9 p.m.,” Dr. Kara Pensbanna M.D., director of medicine at EHE Health, Says the hustle. “Unfortunately, it can greatly affect your sleep, which in turn increases the risk of experiencing more migraines.”

In one study published in 2016 in the medical journal, people who slept terribly were much more likely to have migraines in general. Another study on migraine patients, published in 2017 in Splalagia, found that morning migraines were associated with disorders of people’s body clocks, or chronotypes. The study says that if you have migraines in the early morning, you may also have slightly abnormal circus rhythms, the natural signals that dictate when you sleep and wake up. Migraines are also more common when your sleep cycle goes into hay. “Sleep pattern changes like jet lag or too much or too little sleep can also cause migraines,” Dr. Pensavana says. That’s why hormonal changes around your period can hurt your head; during menstruation, people often have trouble sleeping and triggering migraines.

Other things can also contribute to morning migraines. Dr. Pansban says fasting and dehydration make it more likely to have migraines, and in the early morning, most of us have been without food or water for at least eight hours, blocking a midnight snack. Painkillers in the body itself can also be a cause. And at 8 p.m., pain-producing endorphins and encephalins, which reduce pain, are the lowest and the adrenaline is the highest. Adrenaline is known to start migraines because it shrinks the blood vessels and changes the blood flow of the brain. In the early hours, the result is a killer migraine.

Waking up to a particularly bright room? Dr. Pansban says that sudden changes in your environment, such as bright lights, glare from the sun, loud sounds or changes in weather or barometric pressure overnight can cause migraine headaches. Unfortunately, genetic history of migraines makes you more vulnerable; if other family members suffer From morning migraines, you are at higher risk.

If you tend to wake up with an exploding headache, a doctor’s migraine treatment program or a headache specialist may be a good way to help. Regular sleep times, a cool and calm sleep environment and attempts to reduce stress during the day may be helpful. And maybe get your house mate to turn off their technical alarm clock.

