Why misinformation about the coronavirus outbreak is an obvious and current danger

A screenshot of a tweet from Singapore-based Channel NewsAsia (CNA) showing it was retweeted 3,335 times and liked 305 times on Twitter, announces that schools in Singapore have been closed due to the 2019 Coronavirus outbreak.

This could have been credible as the ongoing crisis has raised a great deal of concern worldwide and has now infected 40,553 people and killed 910 people in 28 areas.

However, the screengrab that was spread on WhatsApp is a fake message, according to the CNA, as it was repurposed from another tweet.

This screen grave is just one of many misinformation, rumors, and conspiracies about the outbreak that surfaced as the coronavirus continued to spread around the world, forcing Facebook, Google, and Twitter to take measures to combat bad actors.

Facebook, which owns WhatsApp, announced in a blog post that it is focusing on three areas in solving the problem. It had previously come under fire because it hadn’t done enough during the Christchurch terrorist attacks and WhatsApp has become an important channel for false reporting and hate speech that have led to violence and murders by mobs in India.

Facebook’s three priorities are removing content with allegations and conspiracy theories exposed by WHO or other credible health experts, delivering information from partners through news about the Facebook news feed, and providing tools for partners.

The social media giant has also set a forwarding restriction for WhatsApp messages and blocked spam accounts to prevent abuse and to inform users of misinformation by creating a label that highlights when a user receives a message forwarded to them , A new privacy and invitation system has also been introduced that allows users to decide who can add them to groups.

The company is also working with the Singapore government to use the WhatsApp Business API in an emergency to provide health information to people who have opted for updates to the evolving coronavirus situation.

In the meantime, Google has launched an SOS alert to make corona virus resources easily accessible to those affected or those who want to learn more about the outbreak. This warning provides direct access to news, safety tips, information and resources from the WHO website, as well as the latest WHO updates on Twitter.

“In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, we are committed to providing up-to-date and helpful information to people around the world by working closely with the World Health Organization,” a Google spokesman told The Drum.

“This warning provides direct access to news, safety tips, information and resources from the WHO website, as well as the latest WHO updates on Twitter. In the meantime, we have set up an information panel on YouTube that uses WHO data in most of the countries affected by the outbreak to help fight misinformation. We refer to this article, which gives the public advice on prevention and protection against the virus. “

Twitter, which has received more than 15 million tweets about the coronavirus in four weeks, has recently adjusted its search query to ensure that key health sources are pre-viewed as part of its efforts to expand the # KnowTheFacts initiative.

This means that a person looking for a hashtag or keyword is immediately faced with relevant health information from the correct sources above.

According to the company, the # KnowTheFacts campaign is currently running in 15 locations, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Singapore and Australia.

TikTok, who has also been accused of spreading false news, declined to comment on the measures he takes to stop the spread of misinformation when The Drum reaches it.

While the major social networks have been proactive to avoid criticizing the spread of misinformation, some observers such as Darren Woolley, founder and global director of TrinityP3, believe that they still avoid the same responsibilities and are not responsible for them content that they publish is made in contrast to traditional media.

He argues that social networks really struggle with their role as media platforms and often continue to argue that they are not media platforms but technology platforms.

However, they do provide crowdsourcing content, some of which is sensational or fake. This promotes audience engagement, which they market like a media company, with the vast majority of their revenue coming from paid advertising that they offer.

“The public is rightly and sincerely concerned about the coronavirus epidemic threat and is hungry for information. It’s just a shame that the vast majority are now relying on the technical platforms to get this information, ”he tells The Drum.

“Twitter is known to have banned political advertising on its platform prior to the 2020 US election. But what about the fake news tweets that still appear? Facebook has removed or closed some high-profile anti-vaxer sites on its platform to address rising child mortality rates due to the low number of vaccinations. But on the whole, it’s a drop in the bucket compared to the huge amount of fake news content that fills their platform and from which they benefit directly. “

He adds: “The platform’s argument is that it would be too heavy and censorship if they started a comprehensive review and removal of fake messages. At the same time, they are happy to accept billions of dollars in advertising revenue to draw people’s attention to the fact that the content attracts them to their platform. So basically they want their cake and eat it too. “

Like social networks, publishers are at risk of misinformation.

This is not supported by the fact that some media organizations that have built their business models on the active dissemination and promotion of inflammatory, hateful and bigoted ideology, as journalists like Alex McKinnon, the morning editor of Schwartz Media, have said before, The Drum.

He also said that there are also many media companies with deeply flawed practices related to terrorist reporting, Islamophobia, and right-wing extremism.

Some examples are articles and reports that are often subject to fundamental errors that have failed to verify or label the background of the right-wing figures, or to actively maintain false and harmful ideas about Muslims and non-whites in the broader sense.

“All media platforms contribute to a certain extent to the fact that the content they publish is taken into account legally and ethically,” says Woolley. “This does not apply to digital social media platforms, as technology legislation has been lagging behind and the tech player has quickly ensured that politicians do not suppress their gold flows.”

“But maybe they could get too big and powerful for the government to control?”

CNN, who US President Donald Trump accuses of being a fake news program with no evidence, believes that increased verification pressure has been the biggest change in how its newsroom operates in the past decade.

Ellana Lee, senior vice president of CNN International, senior editor for Asia Pacific and global director of features, tells The Drum that in a current news environment, the speed and scale of information dissemination has increased dramatically.

For this reason, it is critical that the network ensure that it constantly reviews the flood of material that often occurs at the beginning of a story.

“Throughout history, these principles remain, even if the pace often slows down. In our newsrooms, we use a digital tool that allows us to search social media and focus on reliable sources, and in addition to all the international reporters we use for a story, ”she explains.

“We rely on our international offices and network of more than 1,100 affiliates, as well as a central fact team called The Row to ensure that the information we broadcast or publish is accurate. Speed ​​is important, but accuracy is paramount. An important motto in our newsroom is that it is better to be right than first. “

Lee believes that CNN has the same responsibility for each story as it has, believing that audiences turn to the network in large numbers to get news and information they can trust. The context, a measured analysis by credible experts and clear, factual reporting play a key role, she says.

It refers to CNN’s coverage of the coronavirus outbreak, in which the video “Fear and worry at the epicenter of the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak” recorded over 200 million views and 44 million engagements on Facebook and is CNN’s largest video on Facebook.

“The global audience turns to us to tell this story. Corona virus outbreak coverage has reached 53 million unique visitors worldwide and has had an average of 5.1 million daily unique visitors in CNN Digital since January 21, ”Lee adds.

Suzi Watford, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) from News Corp., told The Drum that in times like these, it is of the utmost importance to provide people with the facts they need at times needing wrong information is an increase in fear and confusion,

She stresses that WSJ sets the standard for rigorous, fair and trustworthy journalism, which she believes has been the hallmark of the newspaper for over a century by applying high standards to all reports, including reporting on the corona virus.

This is because WSJ’s goal is to provide its readers with the most relevant and comprehensive coverage of the latest outbreak developments, she explains.

“For us, it is about ensuring that our journalism is available to as many people as possible through as many channels as possible. We want to make sure that readers get the facts they need, and the scale of the situation and the evolving situation Really Understand the Impact It is important that our readers have real insight and perspective into this story and it is our duty to provide this information, “she adds.

Ultimately, social networks should be equated with the regular media in terms of defamation, defamation, misleading and deception, and acting against the common good, Woolley says.

He explains that if this means that they have to invest more in reviewing and validating the content on their platform, an increase in advertising fees may help pay for it, thereby eliminating the advertising price advantage they are currently enjoying.

“But wouldn’t that be better than if the gunman in Christchurch, New Zealand, could broadcast his sadistic massacre live? Or panic someone in downtown Singapore who is spreading false news about a corona virus outbreak? “, He asks.

“They should also be held accountable to ensure that they provide information that is in the public interest, not just to make the mischievous and the wrong possible.”

However, governments do not need social networks and publishers to respond quickly to misinformation.

Singapore has announced that Facebook, Twitter, Google, Baidu and HardwareZone are no longer exempt from general correction instructions (GCD) under the Online Counterfeiting and Manipulation Act (POFMA).

This means that general correction instructions can be given to a media company, social networking platform, search engine, or other Internet service provider. When Internet services receive a GCD, they must publish a rectification notice in Singapore by redistributing their service to all end users or users, as indicated in the instruction.

For example, the POFMA office issued targeted correction instructions to Facebook via two posts on the platform, claiming that the Woodlands MRT station had been closed due to the Wuhan corona virus.

There was also a correction notice for SPH magazines to post on its HardwareZone forum claiming that one person died of the Wuhan virus in Singapore.

The last outbreak of the virus on this scale was SARS, and it is still unclear whether the effects of social media are helpful or obstructive compared to the fear that spread worldwide over 17 years ago.