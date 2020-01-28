Why names are so important in Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker

** This piece contains spoilers for the entire Skywalker saga. **

Names have long been an important element in the Star Wars galaxy. From Obi-Wan, who took the name “Ben” to disguise his identity during his self-imposed exile on Tatooine in A New Hope, to the officer who took the name “Solo” at the beginning of Solo, the Imperial Navy’s military service application , brusquely added label used to identify someone has always been important. And it doesn’t just depend on what you are called. that is, why. After all, everything in the Star Wars universe has a story.

Of course, one of the main conflicts in The Rise of Skywalker concerns Rey’s name (and thus her lineage). Once our heroes travel to the Forbidden Valley on Pasaana, where they take part in the Festival of Ancestors, a desert carnival that celebrates the past and looks forward to the future at the same time. During the celebrations, an Aki Aki child named Nambi Ghima approaches Rey, gives her a necklace and asks her for her name. “Rey,” answers our heroine, but she has no answer when Nambi asks for her family name – an important question given the cultural importance of the ancestral festival.

It’s not the first time that Rey is struggling with a question about her surname: In The Last Jedi, Luke Rey asks for her name. When Luke asks “Rey who?”, Rey answers: “Rey out of nowhere.”

In The Rise of Skywalker, Rey gets an answer to her family name: Palpatine. The emperor used long names to his advantage. During the prequel trilogy, Palpatine used his own Sith name, Darth Sidious, to hide the fact that he orchestrated the rise of his empire. And in Revenge of the Sith, Palpatine gives his most notorious apprentice the name Darth Vader. This renaming is particularly significant because it represents the “death” of Anakin Skywalker (from a certain point of view).

Another character with an important relationship to names is Ben Solo. After Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker: The Visual Dictionary by Pablo Hidalgo, the Knights of Ren were a gift to Ben Solo from the late Snoke. The group’s former leader was Kylo, ​​and Ben inherited the name when he inherited the group’s loyalty. In other words, similar to how Palpatine tied Vader around Anakin’s neck, “Kylo” is a name that shows how entangled Ben got in the Dark Side.

This distinction between Kylo and Ben becomes particularly important in the scene in The Rise of Skywalker, in which Ben is confronted with the memory of his late father. While Ben insists that “Ben” has died, Han counters that “Kylo” has died. In this case, two names are used, both of which are said to refer to the same character, to distinguish between the two internally fighting halves of Han and Leia’s son. By recapturing the name “Ben” and rejecting the name “Kylo” (symbolized by the throwing of his lightsaber with the red blade into the ocean), Ben turns away from the dark side and returns to the light.

Another example of names used for reprocessing are First Order stormtroopers. By renaming kidnapped children, the First Order can communicate better with those it tries to change so that they have no life (or self) outside of their military service.

Renaming the kidnapped is a technique by which the kidnappers make their subjects forget past associations and assume their new role as cogwheels in the diabolical machinations of the First Order. When Poe learns in The Force Awakens that he has no known name beyond FN-2187, he immediately gives his new friend the name “Finn”, a term that Finn will embrace as the trilogy progresses.

In The Rise of Skywalker, Finn meets another group of stormtroopers who have defected and quickly connects to Jannah by exchanging the numerical “names” assigned to them when they were called up to the First Order. In this case, comparing names is like comparing scars: they bind themselves across their common trauma and quickly feel connected thanks to the terrible situation they both faced in the past. “

It is not just the foreground figures in history that have significant names. During the celebration on Ajan Kloss after the battle of Exegol, a droid named AL1-L3 or “Allie” can be seen among the cheering pilots. According to the Rise of Skywalker visual dictionary, Allie’s predecessor, AL1, witnessed L3-37’s release of the droids in the Kessel Spice Mine in Solo.

This inspired her to embark on her own journey of self-fulfillment and enhancement: she has rebuilt herself and is her own master who drags a living load only for customers who are droids. Presumably the “-L3” added to her name is a self-proclaimed “last name” that pays tribute to the droid who showed her the way she is now following.

For a similar reason, the last scene of The Rise of Skywalker, in which Rey claims the name Skywalker, is so significant. First, it is a rejection of the emperor’s will. Just as the name “Darth Vader” was used to demonstrate that the Emperor had completely transformed Anakin, the name “Palpatine” is said to bring Rey to the dark side. In this sense, Rey’s rejection of the Palpatine name is a symbolic rejection of the emperor’s plans for his biological granddaughter.

Rey is not only an act of rejection, but also a positive act of empowerment when he claims the Skywalker name. It not only symbolizes Rey’s found family, but also emphasizes the connection between Rey and Leia that Leia Rey taught during the Jedi training. It also shows that Rey is determined to follow the “ideal path” that Lukas sought: to become a noble and wise hero.

(Photos: Disney / Lucasfilm)

