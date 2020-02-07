Why ‘New Home Security’ ‘Green Light’ Law Doesn’t Matter New Yorkers

On Wednesday, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said it would no longer allow New Yorkers to sign up for their “trusted travelers” or renew their membership because of a new state law that barred officials and because the state allows residents without legal documents to obtain a driving license.

The new legislation, called the Green Light Act, prevents federal agencies from protecting residents from “threats to national security and public security” because it denies them access to state DMV files. New York allows documents issued abroad to prove the age and identity of residents so they can apply for driving privileges

Interestingly, however, the three-digit DHS document sent to New York State does not mention the TSA PreCheck, which is also offered by DHS.

Now, because it makes no sense.

# 1 – Face-to-face interaction you don’t want

When you apply for Global Entry, not only your files are checked but you need to sit face-to-face with a US Homeland Security official. to verify your information and answer any questions they may have.

# 2 – a passport that does not exist

In addition, the whole purpose of Global Entry is to expedite your entry into the United States on your return from an international trip, so you must produce a valid US passport. Any document in the United States would not have been “illegal”.

# 3 – Creating a “Compatible” Driving License

You must also produce a driving license in your interview for Global Participation. As we already know, DHS will no longer allow drivers who do not comply with REAL ID to issue licenses, and to obtain a REAL ID in New York State, you must provide your passport, birth certificate, valid social security card (not only number, card!) and proof of your legal residence in the US, among other documents.

Therefore, it would make more sense for DHS to declare that it would no longer accept non-REAL driver ID licenses as a form of recognition for any New York State-based Global Entry applications if they were concerned about someone in the US illegally acquiring a worldwide license. Entry to the entrance.

But again, why issue any restrictions if you are going to require that you bring original documents to your interview and have them checked in person?