Why New Zealand’s COVID-19 Framework for the Impossible System to Work somewhere

As countries around the world are working to “adjust the course” of coronavirus infection, man has made himself a target. New Zealand plans to completely delete COVID-19.

“We have a chance to do something that no other country has achieved – water eradication,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

The strategy appears to work. Less than 1,500 people have been infected in the country of around 5 million. Only 17 people have died. On April 24, only five new cases were confirmed. (By comparison, Colorado, which is roughly the same area as New Zealand, has a population of 5.8 million people. It has more than 11,000 lives and over 550 people have died.)

New Zealand’s patriotism has attracted people from all over the world. But small, the island is rich, far from other great countries, with its vast population stretching out. Experts say his achievements would be difficult to repeat elsewhere – especially in places like the United States. They also warned that the cost of developing such a strategy is far higher than that of other countries willing to take responsibility.

“New Zealand benefits from the isolation zone, which means shortage of first-time travelers from China and other areas affected by the disease and long before things start to show up. Director of Global Health at the Council on Foreign Relations, Thomas J. Bollyky, said New Zealand began its case on February 28, just as the United States was already in full swing.

One of the world’s extremities

On March 23, New Zealand announced a pocket-size reduction measures. At the time, only about 100 people in the country tested the virus and no one has yet died. Ardern said a few days before, when it announced what it described as the borders of the world’s most powerful nations.

Citizens are required to stay at home unless they have to leave. People are allowed to exercise in their area, but swimming is forbidden on the coast. The borders are closed, with the exception of national and local residents, who are required to set aside or isolate themselves for 14 days upon entry. And almost all markets are closed. “Only businesses that are critical to ensuring the survival needs, such as supermarkets and drugstores, can remain open,” is the official position. “If in doubt, the markets should be closed.”

The locking mechanism was combined with isolation, isolation, everywhere testing for all suspects and identified transactions. Once a case has been identified, it is followed by the inquiry of the persons involved and the isolation is required.

New Zealand has conducted more than 100,000 coronavirus tests – 2,190 cases per 100,000 people. In comparison, South Korea – which has the largest outbreak and has been widely tested using new methods such as growth-testing centers – has a population of 1,140 per 100,000 people. The United States tested 1,420 people per 100,000, according to data from the COVID Institute.

Why New Zealand is unique

Geography contributed to New Zealand’s success. Island Island has the ability to control more than just a limited, limited land. Michael Baker, a professor at the Otago Department of Public Health who advises the government on the COVID-19 responses, told TIME that the “ability to control entrances” is a key indicator of elimination strategies.

The country remains isolated. It is 2,500 miles east of Australia and its neighbor is the smallest island chain of New Caledonia, 1,200 miles to the north.

New Zealand’s New Zealand virus means it can also be difficult for the virus – which is transmitted through close proximity to the airborne fluids – to spread. Only 1.66 million people live in Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city, and its population is less than twenty-one of America’s largest cities, New York City.

Outside of the nation’s largest cities, “you have a population that already has a lot of expertise in the community,” said J. Stephen Morrison, director of the Center for Global Health in Washington-DC who is a thinker of the Center. international strategy .. Reading.

And New Zealand citizens have a high level of trust in their government – according to one census, 88% of Kiwis trust their government to make appropriate decisions about COVID-19.

Bollyky said other cultural factors also make New Zealand unique, such as a high level of public relations. “As a New Yorker, (I) are always traumatized in Auckland and even at night, when the streets are almost empty,” he said.

New Zealand also has a “social cohesion system” in Morrison’s system, Morrison said. This is in stark contrast to the United States, where the “fragmentation” of the public health system has faced years of stocks, he said.

Great price

Experts argue that New Zealand’s strategic costs are too high.

“The cost of trying to get rid of them now would be futile – I don’t believe that makes sense,” Simon Thornley, a senior lecturer at Auckland University, told SA. “- Small business owners who give a lot of their time and effort to their lives will certainly be eliminated by this lock-in.”

Kirdan Lees, partner at New Sense Partners, a business consultant, said tourism and education, all of the country’s leading economists, have fallen into disarray. The tourism industry, which carries eight Kiwis, also contributes 21% of its national currency. Nearly 6% of GDP is generated directly from tourism, and another 4% of GDP comes from industry-sponsored tourism. Educating foreign students, meanwhile, is New Zealand’s largest private sector, contributing about $ 3 billion to the country’s economy in 2017. But now, schools and universities are shutting down. as the boundaries of the country.

Land borders must remain closed for a long time to prevent the virus, although in recent days there has been talk of opening to Australia once both countries have been infected. Economist Lees says he expects the fence to remain closed for 12 to 18 months. He said the economy would be very different: “The economy can survive without international tourism, but not as we know it. is not. “

Critics of economic elimination have led to economic turmoil, but they say it will allow the country to recover quickly and save itself from a hostile crisis. as things were settled and restored under control. “It’s sad for the economy, but the biggest benefit is that you have the skills to go out,” Baker said. He added that since the trip had halted around the world, the devastation of New Zealand’s economy was happening no matter what. “It’s not like world-class tourism is going to suddenly and the cruise ships will restart,” he said.

New Zealand is already reopening slowly. On April 27, the country will rest with restrictions. Some schools and businesses will reopen, but people are encouraged to continue working and learning from home, where possible.

Experts say this is a positive step, but it will not improve the economy. Brad Olsen, an economist at New Zealand’s economic advisory firm, told TIME.

His company estimates that about 20% of workers still can’t work under the anti-discrimination law. “There will still be a number of businesses that can’t work and employees who are seamlessly moving,” he said.

Some are serious about violating their citizenship rights. Now the dismissal of Ardern’s lawsuit reflects the restrictions of putting the claimant and his family under “detention.”

What New Zealand can teach the world

Still, experts agree that there are some things that world leaders can learn from how New Zealand handled the crisis.

Ardern has already won awards for good leadership after a brutal shooting in Christchurch in 2019, and, again, faces another crisis, seemingly reiterating that.

The 39-year-old Prime Minister has taken the first step in deciding on health officials. She spoke to the public in a firm and consistent manner, at times delivering her messages by introducing the usual Facebook Live from her home. In one of the dances she appears in a turbulent process to calm the country as the security forces begin to take over.

Suze Wilson, senior associate director of executive development, said that every time her message is available, it is clear and calm, even though she does not seek to solve the problem of the virus. a disease that affects lives and living. at Massey University in Auckland, he told TIME.

Ardern and her government urged New Zealanders to “Covid-19 unification,” and the leader called the country “our five million union.” This, Baker said, greatly helped to get the public support to stop the country. “The whole country has succeeded after it,” he said.

Gavin Yamey, director of the Center for Global Health Evidence at the Duke Global Health Initiative, says the message of solidarity is different from that of some US leaders, including President Donald Trump, who recently encouraged economic reopening protests. , despite the advice of the health authorities.

Bollyky of the Foreign Affairs Council said Ardern’s leadership and its efficient network, in terms of science, are critical to New Zealand’s success.

“These behaviors can be imitated in any democracy, but they are rare,” he said.

