Why N’Golo Kante left the Chelsea squad when Frank Lampard signed Ross Barkley for the first time since October in the Premier League

N’Golo Kante had to give up Burnely because of a thigh injury from the Chelsea squad.

The blues midfielder, who played every minute in the hectic Premier League, suffered from the problem in training yesterday.

Edge also had to deal with injuries this season

This is the latest setback for the French in a season that has been affected by various injuries. The association describes the problem with the Achilles tendon as a minor problem.

Ross Barkley earned his first Premier League start since October instead of Kante, while Star Mateo Kovacic is on the bench.

Frank Lampard has underpinned his statement that Andreas Christensen should stay by starting the Danes in central defense with Kurt Zouma and Fikayo Tomori on the bench.

You can listen to Chelsea vs Burnley LIVE’s comment on talkSPORT.

Confirmed XIs

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, James, Rüdiger, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Barkley, Jorginho, Berg, Willian, Abraham, Hudson-Odoi.

Subs: Pedro, Caballero, Zouma, Kovacic, Batshuayi, Tomori, Emerson Palmieri.

Burnley: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Lennon, Westwood, Cork, McNeil, Hendrick, Wood.

Subs: Gibson, Hart, Pieters, Bardsley, Vydra, Long, Koiki.