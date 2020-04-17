“Why No Fish Exists” Allows You To Take Lessons From Inspiration, Despite Complexity: NPR

Scientist David Starr Jordan has spent his career identifying new species of fish.

It is carefully stored and compares thousands of them in glass jars. Then the great San Francisco earthquake of 1906 struck – leaving his life to work in pieces on the ground.

In part of her story and part of the memoir Why Fish Don’t Exist, Lulu Miller, a former NPR podcast host Invisibilia, writes about how Jordan – and her reaction to that moment – they inspired it. In the book she writes:

“He did not give up or despair. He ignored what appeared to be the clear message of the earthquake that, in a world riddled with chaos, any attempt at order is doomed to eventually fail. Instead, he rolled over. his sleeve and ran around until he found, from all the weapons in the world, a sewing needle. “

But in a twist, Miller eventually discovers some uninspiring pieces in Jordan’s life. She says she took the lessons she gave and moved on with them, letting her pass on the other things that are not helpful and destructive.

“There are lessons here, I think, for this moment, which is to not bother studying what was lost and stolen from you, but I actually only use this as a moment to innovate,” she says.

Highlights

About how scientist David Starr Jordan inspired it

I didn’t realize I was going to be obsessed with it; I seriously started to maybe write a short essay about what was done by him. But, basically, he was a scientist and I was really curious about how optimistic he was at this moment of full overflowing. And I think somehow, for me, the question I had was: What made him so hopeful when it became so clear that what he was trying to do would never work?

What I had hoped would maybe give me some answers was this idea that he seemed to have faith without faith … and wondered how he broke that. Like, how he just came up with optimism when also looking at a kind of nonsense and seemingly doomed to the surface. And that, to me, is just a personal question, because it is always a faithless feud with a father who was kind of democratically an atheist and nonsense in our throats whenever possible. And so I think, I don’t know, it was just this intuitive question of, well, how is this guy so hopeful and self-confident – even while being a scientist and being someone in other areas of his life? he is only passionately skeptical and removes anything he considers to be a magical thought or optimism unknown. So, he wondered how he saw his own optimism.

On the desire to place an order altogether

I mean, even as a journalist, as someone who tries to make sense of the complete chaos and confusion all around us, I think sometimes that desire, that craving for order, or for a story – for the meaning – on the one hand it is the most natural thing in the world, because otherwise we are simply overwhelmed and confused by confusion. But on the flip side, the desire to see a story or see an order can be really dangerous. And you can, as a journalist, be able to take shortcuts and leave things off of a story that is completely telling bias – or saying something that is false or harmful. And, therefore, I think that impulse is something I have very and deeply. And it’s also something that sacristans me and that, I think, is just something that I always want to study and keep getting better at balancing that, you know, I think that kind of balance between the sense that we live with and the meaning we are working to make life a little easier. …

I think for a living, we are constantly doing this almost gerrymandering in everything we do, putting people together and saying that they are all like that or putting in categories of creatures or ideas. I mean, in everything we do, we are looking for these proxies to undo the chaos. And I think that sometimes those categories, even the ones that feel absolutely certain and just unchangeable have real – that they’re obscuring. This something that means, honestly, I didn’t know when I started the book that this is where it led. It was kind of after this wildman story that led me into some of these deeper insights into why we have categories of distrust, which sounds so abstract when you are talking about it like this. But where the story leads makes you see why it really matters.

On the discovery that her “hero” may have been a “villain”

Once we figure something out, we run the risk of stopping to see it. … I went into it I want a parable and I wonder, you know, if I just behave like a boloh optimist, everything will be OK, even though he feels there’s a dangerous road to travel? And then on one hand, came out showing a cautionary run. I mean, the breadth of his roasting, his violence, his cruelty are utterly stunning. Like you can’t imagine that one person can harm so many people.

… the truth is also, it was complex. And in fact, I think there is – something I was agreeing with as I am thinking of this moment – I think it actually has some useful lessons in moving forward as well – I think the truth is, you know , I wanted moral clarity and moral instruction, and then I found more ambiguity and complexity. …

I think you look at the things you have done well and you learn from them, and you look at the things you have done wrong and you learn from them. And I think, you know, again, one lesson for me is that a little bit of optimism maybe boloh can actually allow you to accidentally restrain. Like at least if you keep going and trying, keep trying and inventing the cheap 3D valve printer and you run the risk of being sued like those Italian guys – like if you try the thing, you actually can do a little ahead. You can save some lives. Whereas if you sit back and look at all the losses and everything and the complete kind of impossibility of what’s in front of them, that’s not going to get you anywhere.

So I think it’s a lesson in the kind of delusion alchemy that, you know, delusions of grandeur can lead to realities of grandeur. It’s a strange thing, but a little unbridled optimism can help you achieve unimaginable kinds of things. But then, at the same time, what I was trying to do is, for me, his worst fault was sticking tightly to his beliefs. And kind of how to get back to that idea of ​​categories. That, I think, is his biggest sin, though, as he established himself as a young scientist under this notion that science generally abhors belief – that was something his teacher told him and that he was taught to be careful of. whoever believes and to protect nature, not books. In the end, he began to grapple with one belief in particular, no matter how many people opposed him or provided counter-evidence that he couldn’t leave. And then that kind of the other way around, it’s kind of having a little faith in yourself, but also being able to let go and know that in uncertainty and in, kind of, lacking confidence in Your belief is actually, I think, the real path to saving lives and making progress only by opening up for a review of your beliefs.

About how her views of history have changed since the pandemic hit

I mean, I think and I think honestly, if we had talked about this two months ago [before the coronavirus pandemic], I would have been much more ‘Read the cautionary tale. Be careful of your beliefs. Be open to uncertainty. ‘… But I’m talking you in the midst of complete chaos. And I think I’m starting to realize, man, you know, that I was a little stunned and paralyzed for a while. And I started to see, you know, people like you guys starting the national conversation, whatever, people helping, applauding health workers from their galleries, people inventing things – just trying things. … It’s the people who behaved like him. And it was really good in the chaos. I mean, disaster struck his life again and again. Some of his work was lightened and burned to the ground. Then came an earthquake. He didn’t stay and left what he lost. He just tried new stuff. And so I’m suddenly thinking, “I just wrote this book which is a story of caution but, shoot, there are lessons.”