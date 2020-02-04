Why now is an excellent time to visit Australia

A couple strolling through the Terindah Estate in Australia’s wine region, the Pinot Coast

Ty Bentsen

Persistent gloomy news and gloomy bushfire pictures (now mixed with a little coronavirus paranoia) could make you question a possible visit to Australia.

This concern among travelers has resulted in an estimated $ 4.5 billion loss of tourist income (end of January) with accommodation cancellations accounting for up to 60%. And that in non-brush fire zones.

“These bush fires have done our tourism industry the greatest reputation damage it has ever faced internationally,” said Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who recently announced a multi-million dollar program to boost tourism. “My message to anyone thinking of vacationing – from here or from abroad – is that Australia’s cities and our incredible parks and beaches are open for business and need your help.”

Or, to put it more clearly: “The whole country has not burned down.”

“The (television) reporting has led to the wrong view that the whole of Australia is on fire,” said Phillipa Harrison, managing director of Tourism Australia, a local Australian news channel.

The government itself notes that “many parts of Australia remain untouched and welcome visitors”. Here is an updated list of safe areas that list popular destinations for international travelers and whether they are affected by bush fires.

At the end of January, the capital of Canberra was the only major city in the country that was classified as more than partially affected by the bushfires. Seven other areas in the southeast have been classified as partially affected, but still welcome visitors.

And even this terminology can be misleading. “Using a word like” affect “doesn’t mean that these regions are on fire,” a Visit Victoria representative told InsideHook (Victoria is a state in southeastern Australia near some bushfire activities and home to City of Melbourne). “It means there are some pockets where there are fires, some areas in fire protection zones and others that are affected by smoke.”

Great ocean road

An example of how safe it is: 19 of the 21 tourism regions in Victoria are currently virtually untouched – and include popular tourist regions such as the Great Ocean Road, Phillip Island and first-class wine regions such as the Yarra Valley and Pinot Coast (Mornington Peninsula and Geelong) and Shiraz Central (The Grampians, Ballarat, Bendigo).

Apart from the fact that the country is on business as always, there are many good reasons why the next few months are the perfect time to visit Australia. Namely:

Your money will go far

One US dollar currently equals 1.49 Australian dollars. As a New Yorker who visited Melbourne in December, it meant (after a few less quick conversions in my head) that prices between the two cities felt pretty much the same. So once you get used to this phenomenon and overcome the initial sticker shock, you’ll find that you’re spending about the same amount you would pay to visit any major U.S. coastal city (minus the airfare).

It’s summer there

A lot of rain is forecast in Sydney for the next week (probably a good thing given the current situation!), But Friday’s weather was 82 degrees and sunny. If you like beach weather, surf, or generally don’t wear multiple layers, this is an ideal time to visit (it’s also an outdoor concert season and there are plenty of events happening across the country, including the upcoming Melbourne Food and Wine Festival).

The flight price gets cheaper

Now, until April (the “off-season”), airfares will go down while the summer weather is still there, and then fall closer to May when the weather starts to cool down.

(Photo: Nico Ferreira)

A visit will help heal the country

As the Visit Victoria representative told us, “The most effective way for people (especially abroad) to help is to continue visiting.” If you are interested in making a donation, you can contact both the Victorian Bushfire Appeal and the Bushfire Emergency Wildlife Fund – organized by Zoos Victoria – to provide urgently needed funds for emergency veterinary care and scientific intervention (e.g. the Research into feed supplements for animals that survived but whose habitats were destroyed by the bushfires). We have a list of additional organizations that can get your financial help here.

Downtown Melbourne (Photo: Nico Ferreira)

It’s an incredibly simple place to stay for a while

Australia always has several cities nearby or at the top of the annual list of the “Most livable cities in the world”. Your only real concern should be to want to stay after your visit.