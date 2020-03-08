Why, oh why, is daylight saving time still an issue?

On Sunday at 2:30 pm, our watch is set to move forward. Not everyone actually does it at 2 in the morning, we either did the previous night work or perhaps our microwave and car clocks slowly reset the next day after our phones reset themselves. This is a hassle and we will lose an hour of our precious time and every year we have to ask: why is daylight saving time still a thing ???

There is a debate about who “first” thought about this idea. Benjamin Franklin proposed to set the clock in full in 1785, George Hudson, a New Zealand entomologist, proposed it in 1895 and later in English by William Willett ১৯০7.

The idea that daylight was “wasted” without sunbathing an hour later was popular, especially in agriculture. And “summertime” or “daylight saving time” were coded in different countries in the early twentieth century. Here in the US, we are really slow to make it a law of the land in Canada after Canada and some European countries.

It’s a great idea to keep a long light around. Hours and time measured by date are a voluntary human structure, so who does not notice when we call it “noon”. However, what is drawn is not to go back and adjust the daylight saving time.

It’s not just that DST is boring, but sleeping an hour is a real expense for people and the whole country to adjust to routine and circadian rhythms twice a year. This expense is quite literal. Mining companies have been cited for the% jump in workplace injuries after a spring change in Daylight Savings Time in the New York Times, which paid for work and hurt the economy. All kinds of expenses are spent in the country to make people tired and confused for a week.

Various states are in the throes of a clock change. Washington voted to make it permanent. California did the same. Oregon law has Maryland law. And many more states are joining it. So why don’t we set the clocks this weekend and put them ahead? Because of that perennial annoyance, federal law, which currently allows states to opt-out and stay in standard time or do the switching thing. Wed

Realizing this, I think, should be a federal decision to make daylight saving time because it would be very confusing and annoying for states in the same time zone to not match their timekeeping. The Marco Rubio DST of all people has proposed a bill to make the DST permanent and “lock the clock,” but like most things in Congress, it is stagnant.

However it should not be. Adjusting the DST may be one of the few things that both sides of the aisle can agree on, so here’s hoping that the bill gets more attention and movement as we return to daylight savings time this weekend. Hopefully, we don’t have to fall behind.

