‘Why?’ One was arrested at noon shooting, robbery in Pahoke – News – The Palm Beach Post

The attack left the former Pahokee resident with a concussion and swollen eye.

PAIN – Nearly a month after three people “depressed” a man in Pahokei’s parking lot – with a gun for him, stealing his wallet and phone and shooting three bullets at him – authorities have arrested one of the accused of robbery.

Palm Thursday County Sheriff’s Office officers on Thursday afternoon confiscated 23-year-old Juan Hernandez from Pahoke’s Palm Beach County Jail on charges of attempted murder, armed robbery and a battered battery.

The judge ordered Hernandez to withhold a $ 60,000 bond and an additional $ 12,000 in bail in place in a separate drug and weapons case.

The 44-year-old told authorities he and his son were in Pahoke shortly before noon on March 20, dropping the $ 4,000 he owed. That morning, she sold the necklace at the Belle Glade jewelry store for $ 15,000, so she still had $ 11,000 in cash.

He told The Palm Beach Post that he stopped at Daniel Play to follow people with whom he used dominoes while living in the city. He was sitting in a chair as three people attacked him from behind. One was completely disguised, and the other had a mask that partially covered his face.

They demanded that he “surrender” when they hit and stabbed a pistol in his head, he told sheriff’s deputies. They knocked him to the ground, searched their pockets, and grabbed the phone with their wallet holding $ 11,000.

After the robbery, he fired three shots at him. The man said he felt the bullets “whistle” past him.

They set out for what appeared to be a Volkswagen Jetta.

The man, who asked not to be named, told The Post that he suffered a concussion. Weeks later, he said he could barely see from his left eye, which has a big knot on top of it.

“I have children who need me. I have a nice life, I’m comfortable,” he said. “I do not understand why?”

He fears that money and envy will fuel the attack as well as other threats on the street to rob and hurt him.

The man’s relative told authorities rumors that the city’s “green team” gang was responsible for the March 20 robbery. When representatives showed the man photos of some of the documented gang members known to be moving in the Volkswagen Passat, the man identified Hernandez as one of three people involved in the robbery.

Although, according to the sheriff, the authorities have a probable reason to arrest the 17-year-old as well, it was not immediately clear whether he had been charged, so The Post does not name him.

