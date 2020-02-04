Why optimizing conversion rates is important for online retailers

Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) is a term for a number of techniques that all serve the same purpose: to increase the percentage of visitors to your website who achieve conversions.

Many online customer trips are incomplete and include areas where shoppers can have problems that may prevent them from making a purchase.

If too much effort is required to book a flight or hotel or to complete the checkout process, significant numbers will leave your website without buying.

CRO is about fixing the issues that can prevent users from making the purchase, so they are more likely to complete the transaction.

In an increasingly competitive e-commerce market, the user experience, supported by an effective CRO strategy, can be the key to sales growth.

CRO methods

There are many ways to improve conversion rates, and websites often use a combination of these CRO methods to get the best results.

For example, feedback surveys and user tests can reveal areas where customers have problems, while A / B tests can help retailers find the best solution to these problems.

Here are some of the most common ways to improve conversion:

A / B test

With A / B testing, you set up two different versions of a target page (or an email, product page, etc.).

Tests can span two completely different pages or the same page with only one or two elements changed.

You can then see if there is a small change to an element on the page, e.g. B. a call to action (CTA) or the copy used, which affects conversion rates.

A / B testing is relatively easy to set up, gives clear results, and small changes can sometimes make a big difference in conversion rates.

However, it is important to be aware of some challenges. Reliable A / B testing requires a lot of traffic to be really significant. Even if tests can give clear results, others cannot be conclusive.

Multivariate testing

A / B tests measure two variations against each other. Multivariate tests (as the name suggests) test changes made to a number of elements on a page.

For example, different images and headings can be changed on a landing page, resulting in six or more variations of the page being provided to different visitors.

As with A / B testing, a structured approach is the answer. First, you need to know the sample sizes you need for a reliable test, and then you need to interpret the results and apply them to what you’ve learned.

user testing

User tests can help retailers find out how people (potential customers) react to a website.

This works by observing people who use your website (either personally or remotely) so that you can see, for example, what problems they have with finding important information or filling out a checkout form.

Tests help solve many problems with the CRO as they provide direct evidence that can override older stakeholders’ opinions or preferences (the “HIPPO” effect).

User tests can thwart this opinion and tell you exactly how users use your website, and point directly to areas for improvement.

Feedback surveys

Feedback surveys help you understand why customers stop shopping. This gives you direct insight into all problems that have arisen while using your website.

CRO and UX

A plus point of the CRO strategy should be an improvement in the user experience on your website.

CRO and UX are based on many of the same techniques, including those described above. While CRO generally focuses more on improving business results, a good user experience should help any company improve its results.

Graham Charlton is chief editor at SaleCycle

