Why Pamela Anderson had to step back from her hurricane marriage to Jon Peters

Further details have become known in connection with the sudden separation between Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters.

Baywatch’s alum secretly married the film producer on January 20, only to part 12 days later, and now shocked fans have been given a glimpse of the reasons why they abruptly cut him off.

“(You) only had to step back,” said a source from People magazine. “Although they have known each other for more than 30 years, they have never lived together. If you live with someone, you really get to know them. Pam is a romantic, but she is also very independent.

“It all happened a bit quickly,” added the source, “and they both agreed to postpone it.”

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters got married on January 20 in a secret ceremony. (Getty)

Since the couple had not submitted any official papers to make their marriage official, it was easy for them to take the break they wanted.

“I was moved by the warm welcome from Jon and my union,” the 52-year-old actress said in a statement last week. “We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time to reevaluate what we want from life and from each other. Life is a journey and love is a process.”

“Given this universal truth, we have decided to postpone formalizing our marriage certificate and placing our trust in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy,” she added.

Anderson shared this deleted photo on January 21, a day after she secretly married Peters. (Instagram)

Peters – best known for producing A Star Is Born’s remakes from 1976 and 2018 – was written by Anderson 30 years ago, but has been secretly reconnecting in the past few months.

“It has a lot more to offer than you’d think, otherwise I wouldn’t love it so much,” Peters told The Hollywood Reporter last week. “There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my choice, but for 35 years I have only wanted Pamela. She drives me wild – in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated . “

The actress and film producer (seen here in 1989) is 30 years old. (Getty)

Celebrity breakup from 2020