why-pep-guardiola-will-even-now-have-nightmares-about-the-last-time-he-confronted-authentic-madrid-as-cristiano-ronaldo-and-sergio-ramos-ran-riot

Pep Guardiola will be out for revenge when his Guy Town aspect travel to Authentic Madrid.

The Citizens, inspite of ending top rated of their group, ended up arguably given the toughest achievable very last-16 tie in the 13-time competitiveness winners.

getty Person Town have been outstanding in the Champions League this year

Serious Madrid finished 2nd in their team to Paris Saint-Germain, who lost 2-one in their very last-16 initially leg clash to Borussia Dortmund last 7 days.

Zinedine Zidane’s facet received just three of their 6 team phase online games previously this time, but they can hardly ever be published off in Europe presented their amazing record.

In contrast, Man Town, who have never gained the competitors, blitzed by way of their team, ending 7 details apparent of next-positioned Atalanta.

It has established up a juicy previous-16 tie in between Metropolis and Genuine Madrid on Wednesday, which you can pay attention to Reside on talkSPORT.

Getty Fernando’s personal goal from a Gareth Bale cross stopped Guy Town from achieving a 1st Champions League remaining in 2016

Nicolas Otamendi, Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero are the only survivors from the City group that dropped to Real in the 2016 Champions League semi-finals, when a 1- defeat on aggregate ended their desires of European glory below Manuel Pellegrini.

Genuine went on to acquire the competition that yr, just like they did in 2014 when they humiliated Guardiola’s Bayern Munich.

And he will even now be acquiring nightmares about that evening in Munich when Carlo Ancelotti’s males ran riot at the Allianz Arena, profitable four-.

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty Pep Guardiola’s Bayern Munich were being outclassed by Actual Madrid

Currently one- down from the to start with leg thanks to a Karim Benzema strike, Bayern had their do the job reduce out in opposition to the LaLiga giants.

But it went disastrously completely wrong for Guardiola, whose just one criticism from his a few-12 months spell in Germany was that he unsuccessful to acquire a Champions League trophy.

Sergio Ramos’ quick-fire brace from two inadequately-defended established-items put Real two- up within 20 minute and the tie was all but about with a Cristiano Ronaldo intention from a fatal counter-attack right before 50 %-time.

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty Sergio Ramos dominated Bayern Munich at set-pieces

Bayern dominated possession in the second 50 %, but failed to appropriately check Iker Casillas as they had been largely limited to lengthy-assortment pictures.

Ronaldo set even a lot more gloss on the scoreline when he shot underneath the wall with a intelligent cost-free-kick in the 89th moment. Recreation over.

In the course of his managerial times in charge of Barcelona, Guardiola shed just 2 times in opposition to his previous club’s rivals.

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty Cristiano Ronaldo established Actual Madrid on their way to a initial Champions League trophy since 2002

And his overall history is remarkable with 9 wins, 4 attracts and four defeats.

In his pre-match push meeting, Guardiola admitted City are taking part in against the ‘kings’ of Europe.

He mentioned: “I performed numerous instances towards them as a player and a manager and I usually experienced an unbelievable admiration for the background of this club.

“I know how tricky it is against the high-quality of their players.

“I do not know how many finals they have played in or how a lot of periods they have lifted (the trophy).

“For us, it’s possible Claudio [Bravo, with Barcelona] has gained the Champions League but in any other case we really do not have any players who have gained this competitors.

“But we have the drive to be ourselves. We can win, we can drop but we need to try out to be ourselves in these 180 minutes we have to confront Serious Madrid.

“For us there is an enjoyment. We consider to do our ideal, recognizing we play against the king of this competitiveness.”

It promises to be a tricky activity for Town but as lengthy as they do not flop like Bayern Munich we have no question Guardiola will be delighted.