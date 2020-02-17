[Why Presidents Day is even a lot more crucial in 2020. Take a look at Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage to understand much more. | Belief]

Close Andrew Jackson Basis wished the adjacent land to unify administration of the historic museum website. The Tennessean

Nashville has a presidential website in its backyard, and when President Andrew Jackson’s legacy is challenging, it is really worth getting the full picture.

With Monday remaining Presidents Working day, l discover it appropriate to keep in mind the information that Abraham Lincoln taught us: “A residence divided towards by itself can’t stand.”

As we approach a presidential election in November, it is additional essential than ever to look at our nation’s previous as we glimpse towards its long run. A person way to do that is by viewing and finding out from our record by way of museums and historic sites. From our very first president to currently, our place has observed huge change. However what hasn’t altered is our unwavering determination to the democratic method.

There is no dilemma that the place of work of the president has deeply formed our nation. Definitely, the 45 leaders who have held the business to day have each individual experienced their individual established of hurdles to facial area as they still left their mark on historical past.

While those who have served as president are much from best, which include President Jackson, the place of work alone is just one that deems regard. Granted, the business of president seemed markedly different in the early 19th century than it does now nevertheless, the pressures and tasks have usually been enormous.

The bravery and tenacity it can take to lead a state is anything handful of of us will at any time actually understand. Browsing a presidential web-site is an chance to peel back again what it may have been like to are living as they lived and to improved comprehend the pressures of the periods in which they led.

Listen to far more Tennessee Voices: Get the weekly feeling publication for insightful and thought provoking columns.

Acquiring the privilege of operating at Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage has provided me bigger perception into what lifestyle as a president would be like. Andrew Jackson’s time as president would mark a big historical change for the U.S. in extra means than I have time to elaborate on below.

For those who take a look at The Hermitage and other presidential households and historic web pages, these alternatives offer a glimpse into so a lot historical past from which we can learn. And for Tennesseans, The Hermitage is suitable here in the middle of our point out.

Autoplay Exhibit Thumbnails Clearly show Captions Last SlideFollowing Slide

At The Hermitage, we do not disguise the fact that Andrew Jackson lived in a difficult time in our nation’s record. What ever your viewpoint of him, what is vital is to understand from his tale, with all of its soaring arcs and tragic troughs.

The Hermitage is the 3rd most visited presidential web site in the U.S., and it is suitable in this article in Nashville’s yard. Whether or not you are new to the area or have not frequented The Hermitage because a class discipline excursion quite a few yrs back, I urge you to consider a stop by ahead of casting your vote on November three.

To study more about Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage and the several gatherings we have to provide, visit www.thehermitage.com.

Autoplay Exhibit Thumbnails Clearly show Captions Previous SlideFollowing Slide

Howard J. Kittell is president and CEO of the Andrew Jackson Foundation.

Read through or Share this tale: https://www.tennessean.com/story/impression/2020/02/17/presidents-day-nashville-andrew-jackson-hermitage/4765458002/