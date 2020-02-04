Why Providing Support To Kingston Children Is Not Easy

A shortage of therapists and increasingly tight budgets are just some of the issues facing children’s services in Kingston.

Kingston is one of many local authorities to submit budget transformation plans to the Ministry of Education showing how they could save money.

This is because the department has a deficit during the year of 6.2 million pounds sterling in the subsidy dedicated to schools and a cumulative deficit of 20.7 million pounds sterling.

At last week’s Health and Welfare Council (January 28), counselors discussed how to finance special needs from their increasingly tight bag.

Although Ontsed recently classified the borough as “ exceptional, ” many expressed concern about what would happen to plans to provide therapy service to students with higher learning needs, after schools voted not to transfer part of their own funds to a high needs block.

They were particularly concerned that the Kingston Partner Council for Children’s Services, Richmond-Upon-Thames, had been criticized by the local government and the Social Services Ombudsman for “several failings” in his disposition to children with SEND.

The officers assured the counselors that the discussions are “in progress” and that a number of different solutions have been presented to the schools.

It is also hoped that the local NHS agency will be able to provide funds.

Ashley Whittaker, program director at Achieving for Children, added that the SEND partnership is currently examining labor issues.

He said the borough had created 84 new spaces in special schools since 2018 and that 97% of the health care education plans (EHCP) had been completed within the statutory time frame.

But he agreed that more work is needed to assess the quality of EHC plans and reduce waiting lists for therapists in the future.

.