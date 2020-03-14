Why putting on some music helps you eliminate stress – music

Well, at the most basic level, music registers in the brain as a recognizable pattern in its environment. And the brain has evolved over millions of years to respond positively to recognizable patterns. When a song you like appears, it triggers the brain’s reward center by stimulating the release of the hormone, dopamine. This elevates your mood, lowers anxiety and can boost the production of the stress-reducing hormone, cortisol.

This is because recognizable patterns lower the cognitive stress of the brain and create cognitive ease – your brain gets the message that everything is as it should be and can stop scanning the horizon, as if it were because of threats (or opportunities). Instead, he can focus on anything he likes, which is one of the reasons that music enhances creativity.

via GIPHY

“Research has shown that repetitive elements of rhythm and melody also help the brain to create patterns that enhance memory. This makes it easier to learn things by adjusting them,” says neurologist Dr. Shirish Hastak.

Overall, the music acts like a spa treatment for the brain. “We also used music to help with stroke rehabilitation. Sometimes a person loses his or her ability to speak due to damage to the left brain, but may be able to sing because the right side of the brain is intact. This is used in therapy called melodic intonation to help a person improve his or her speech function – says Dr. Hastak.

So turn on your favorite tunes and rest with a smile; just keep your decibel level healthy or you will feel fine but you need ENT.

.