Why Raddix Parents Help Their Own Why Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Sleep

Cameron Diaz shares a rare glimpse into her everyday life as a new mom.

When she appeared on Instagram Live with celebrity makeup artist Gucci Westmann on Wednesday, the 47-year-old actress opened up about how to have a different date than her husband. Benji Madden Raddix parents help them, 3 months.

“Benji went to bed – he wanted to go to bed late. I went to bed and got up in the morning too. He wanted to go to bed and wake up afterward,” he said. “It’s good for us parents because you know, I could go to bed a few hours earlier, and he would cook those meals and I could go to bed and I could get up in the morning and then I would go to bed early and I could sleep. him. “

“These things are very valuable. Even though we don’t think so,” he added. “Opposition has a compelling reason. Because we need to help each other.”

“The Holiday” star said friends Drew Barrymore it helped her realize that “this is what our heart needs” and “why we need someone to do what we don’t.”

“People who stay up at night, are on fire to keep everyone safe and to make sure that no danger comes around us,” Diaz said. “People all day long, they seem to kidnap, collect, and assemble them all. They hold the wall.”

Diaz goes on to talk more about his daily routine and how to stay busy.

“I literally get up and don’t stop until I put my head on the pillow,” he said. “I’m used to going, going, going. My eyes are starting and I’m not bored all day.”

“The Mask” actor said he liked to “cook” for cooking, calling it “the favorite thing in the world.”

“This is my happy place. Cooking is everything,” he explained, looking for food. “I eat too much pasta. I eat every night. It’s just comforting and easy and you can use a lot.”

Diaz also raised concerns around the future of his family coronavirus infection.

“None of us know what’s coming, when it will end [or] what the new start will be,” he said in uncertainty. “I was thinking a million things: ‘Are we going to leave? Where are we raising our children?’ All these things you think. “

“The best thing is to stay in the moment, just be careful,” he added. “Until the vaccine, we didn’t know anything.”

Ahead of the live Instagram with Gucci Westman on Wednesday “Charlie’s Angel” The star has been creating her first selfie since 2016. Diaz came down with two birds on her head, showing off a “red lipstick” that she learned from a makeup artist.

“I think I got rid of it here,” Diaz wrote in writing, mocking the live stream. “Join us for more advice and reminders about our 25 years of photography together.”

The “The Other Woman” star’s posts and Live chat came just a few weeks after her social media debut since. cause to Raddix in January. In an Instagram Live conversation, Diaz talked about closed life, his relationship with your sister Nicole Richie, their favorite TV shows and more. check it out Here.

Any stories or tips for us? Email the TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

This week on the celebrity picture

Backgrid

It’s really rare for Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden to enjoy a night out in LA