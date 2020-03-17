Why Ranjan Gogoi’s Nomination in RS is Wrong, Abhishek Singhvi writes – analysis

This is not an article about Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

One of the brightest judges to preside over the Supreme Court (SC) may be the first to agree with the concerns I raise. It is about institutional erosion and the erosion of heritage that responsible leaders, judges and governments have built over seven decades.

Our governance system works because it is based on the doctrine of separation of powers. There is so much sacred division between the judiciary and other state bodies that the Supervisory Board has repeatedly said that it forms part of the unchanging nature of our Constitution.

Our judiciary functions more on faith, trust, perception and belief than actuality and reality. Each of these pillars is shaken to the core by the appointment of Justice Gogoi in the Rajya Sabha. Whatever the merits of the person, such appointment must be understood, whether fair or unfair, as a question of the independence of the judiciary, the institution of which it is the supervisory board, and the last Chief Justice of India (CJI). It also gives weight to the notion that it has gained in the importance of clearly weakening the judiciary.

The only defense the government can offer is the common misconception that uses commitments, and this has been done in the past. Each of these examples is not in the least comparable to the current nomination. Justice Hidayatullah was appointed Vice President nine years after completing the CJI. Justice Ranganath Mishra was appointed six years after his retirement. Justice Bahraul Islam served as a member of the Rajya Sabha for several years before being appointed to SC. Justice Subba Rao, who ran for president (and lost to Zakir Hussain), was then sharply criticized for the decision.

What are the first two examples in common? The time between their appointment in the Rajya Sabha and their retirement was considerable. No charges or doubts could be asked.

The immediacy and haste of her current appointment, just four months after Justice Gogoi retired, will surely raise questions about her context. This interest has attracted much attention; a mandate that saw repeated use of sealed envelopes, the contents of which were known only to the government; a mandate that recorded a significant and frequent number of judgments in favor of the executive. If people are offering honest comment by questioning the government’s motive, then it is only their fault.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would do well to recall the caution expressed by some of its own. In 2012, Arun Jaitley warned that “pre-retirement judgments are affected by the desire for a post-retirement job.” Maybe those words were never more relevant than they are today.

There is another commonly quoted maxim in the law that judges, such as Caesar’s wife, must be beyond doubt. Can we truly say that this meeting did not raise any doubt?

Several appointments to administrative bodies require a period of rest for individuals to eliminate the possibility or suspicion of a conflict of interest or quid pro quo. Officials who withdraw from sensitive posts are prohibited from accepting any other meeting for a fixed period of time, usually two years. These cooling-off periods in posts are based on the disconnect between a previous duty and a new appointment by interposing a sufficient amount of time.

In a recent article I said that our courts are not in good health and there is an increasing tendency to decide difficult issues by delaying or avoiding them. I added: “In recent years, the Supreme Court has shown reluctance to act against the government in matters involving high stakes. There has always been a tendency in the courts to give the government a very long leash, but earlier, when it really mattered. The Supreme Court has come in to check on the government. This is not the case in a wide range of cases today … I’m afraid the judiciary has lost some of its independence and fearlessness that needs to be checked by the executive and the legislature. “

In all the precedents chosen by the BJP to cite Congress, this cooling off period was more than pleased. Jaites added: “There should be a gap (before appointment) two years after retirement, otherwise the government can directly or indirectly influence the courts and the dream that an independent, impartial and fair judiciary will never materialize in the country.”

The BJP does not seem to share concerns about securing an independent, impartial and fair judiciary. Rules, principles and morals and sermons seem to vary depending on whether the BJP is in opposition or in power. This nomination is a great safeguard for the legacy of the most extensive and dynamic institutional pillars of the world’s largest democracy – the judiciary.

Abhishek Singhvi is a High Representative in the Parliament; former president, parliamentary standing bar committee; national spokesman, Congress and former Indian attorney general

The views expressed are personal

