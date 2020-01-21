Why retail has to stop creating culture: dragons versus steak baking

2011. A great year.

The year bin Laden and Gaddafi were both killed. The year Kate and Wills made a living bond. And the year in which John Lewis made a name for himself with “The Long Wait” as the supplier of an annual advertising festival.

The formula was set. A big track, a heartbreaking twist, high production values ​​- everything neatly wrapped in a bow to the core of the insight into the power of giving. Since this adorable little boy we have had snowmen, bears and rabbits, monsters, dogs and even a man on the moon.

This year’s offer followed exactly the same successful formula. It was advertised by The Sun as “eagerly awaited,” but I wonder, “eagerly awaited from whom?” The media? The advertising industry? May I ask the big British buyer?

As an industry, we need to be aware that advertising alone is no longer enough to change retail assets in a meaningful way. John Lewis’ advertising this year was beautiful, cinematic, epic, adorable – but it wasn’t enough to get Christmas shoppers going, and sales were down 2.3% year over year. And it wasn’t enough to save Paula Nickolds, John Lewis’ first doctor in 152 years, who quit last week.

With the death of analog television, Christmas became the national water cooling moment for the advertising industry. In addition to Queen, Bond and the repetitions of Morecombe and Wise an integral part of Christmas. While the way we advertise for Christmas hasn’t changed in almost a decade, the retail world has changed beyond recognition. Stationary retail hurts everywhere. Black Friday, Super Saturday and Cyber ​​Monday have tightened the shift to online sales. The main street is battered and bruised.

So what can a traditional retailer do?

It’s time to be brave. Reinvent. And it’s time to make sense. It is no longer enough to rely on a Christmas promotional offer. You need a strong brand idea to drive your business around the clock.

Success lies at the intersection of two things: a clear, unchangeable brand purpose and a strong understanding of the audience. All of this must be underpinned by fearless ambition and an appetite for innovation, reinvention, testing and learning. Selling the things they want to people is no longer enough – you need to be able to anticipate things that you may not even know they need. Retailers cannot afford to sit back and expect people to buy. You must be a chameleon. It is the innovators that will survive and the institutions that will die.

Take Greggs for example. The UK’s largest baker.

They could have continued to serve Floured Bloomers for the nation, but in 2013 they found they were quietly suffocated in supermarkets. If they wanted to survive, they had to change. So they switched from selling bread to selling lunch (and breakfast, dinner, and snacks in between). Food for the desk, food for the street, food for the van.

They opened earlier and closed later to ensure that they could feed and support the UK workforce. Now there are passageways, shops that are open around the clock, and even a partnership with Just Eat.

But they were not only brave, but also revealing. In 2016 they launched sourdough pies on the market. In 2019, they committed themselves to flexible fashion and launched a vegan version of their famous sausage rolls. And in January 2020, they rolled out their meatless steakback. And they didn’t even have to advertise. It was discovered in the store and quickly became an Instagram and Twitter sensation.

While John Lewis is investing heavily in trying to “create culture” with a blockbuster Christmas ad, Gregg’s culture has become. Greggs now serves 6 million customers a week in its 2,000 branches. While John Lewis is likely telling his employees that they will no longer receive a bonus this year for the first time in over half a century, Greggs is returning £ 7m in profits to his employees.

British retailers have to think differently. Hold on to the fur tails of a comfortingly familiar formula and just don’t cut them off. It’s time to bring the bragging rights.

Those who dare will sell.

Clare Hutchinson is Executive Strategy Director at Havas London