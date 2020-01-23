Why Rihanna ended the relationship with billionaire Hassan Jameel

Earlier this week, goddess waving with umbrella Rihanna called it ended with her billionaire friend Hassan Jameel after three years together.

The two were strong all the time, even spending time with their family at the end of last year. Why have you set fire to your relationship now?

According to a People source, things didn’t work out between the unlikely couple for one very simple reason: “Their lives were too different,” the source revealed. “And it was hard to maintain a relationship.”

The singer of “Diamonds” and the Saudi businessman were first seen together on vacation in Spain in June 2017 and have kept their relationship at a low ever since.

In June 2019, the two had a romantic vacation on the Amalfi Coast and were photographed cuddly and cuddly during lunch at Lo Scoglio in Nerano, Italy, a province of Naples.

They were spotted last August on a trip with Rihanna’s mother Monica and one of her brothers to Mason in Santa Monica.

Just a few days after she was discovered on vacation in Italy, the singer, who had become the beauty boss, shared her relationship with Jameel and her Ocean’s Eight partner Sarah Paulson in the interview magazine, in which she told the actress that she was “naturally” in love.

And despite previous engagement rumors when she wore a diamond ring on her left hand in December 2017, Rihanna said when Paulson asked if she would marry, “God only knows that, girl. We plan and God laughs, right? “

But it looks like some things have broken down since then that reminded them that their lives are too far apart.

Bow down, bbs.