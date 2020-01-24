Why Sainsbury’s in Camden became the first listed supermarket in the UK

In a rather unusual turn of events, a supermarket in London has become the first listed supermarket built in the United Kingdom.

Normally, when you think of listed buildings, large old houses, stately homes and castles come to mind.

In fact, if a building is on the National Heritage List, it means that it is either one of the most historic buildings in the country, or its architectural significance.

And this time, a Sainsbury’s supermarket built in the 1980s claimed status.

It is Sainsbury’s on Camden Road, which is now classified Grade II because it is part of the Grand Union Complex. If you’ve ever seen the development, it looks a bit like a science fiction movie.

Built in 1986-1988 and based on the designs of renowned architect Nicholas Grimshaw & Partners, the building is quite interesting and unusual to look at.

It is the one and only supermarket that has a listed status

(Image: Philafrenzy)

It was commissioned by Sainsbury’s to transform what was once an industrial site in the middle of Camden Town. The entire development now includes houses overlooking the canal and the supermarket, all Grade II classified.

The development is an example of High Tech architecture, a form of modernist style for which Nicholas Grimshaw, one of the pioneers, was knighted. And the Grand Union Complex was in fact the first urban architecture actually designed in this style.

Overall, this is therefore a big problem, especially considering that supermarkets will almost never receive listed status as they are supposed to be purely functional buildings.

But this Sainsbury’s proves that supermarkets can be both large, practical retail spaces and high quality architecture. In addition, in homage to traditional market halls, the ceilings and roof trusses inside the building have been designed in a slight curve.

There are other supermarkets listed in the UK, but in other cases the supermarket occupies a previously historic building.

