Why Sam Allardyce is impressed by Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton Revolution at Goodison Park

In every respect, Carlo Ancelotti really stabilized the ship in Everton.

What started as a relegation battle has become a race for European places. Since Marco Silva’s discharge in February, toffees have risen from 18th to 9th place.

Getty Images – Getty

Ancelotti’s men celebrated a remarkable comeback against Watford 3-2 on Saturday

Their only loss in Ancelotti’s seven Premier League opening games was the Etihad in Man City – and that’s no shame.

And a win against Crystal Palace on Saturday – live on talkSPORT – could see how they got into the top eight.

But the middle class isn’t good enough for Everton regardless of the circumstances. Just ask Sam Allardyce.

“I was eighth when I took over,” he told talkSPORT.com. “So I had the same impact on Everton as Ancelotti. We finished from 16th to eighth.

“Marco Silva finished eighth in his first year. But eighth place for Everton is not good enough in everyone’s eyes.

“Now it’s about building a team that is good enough to finish sixth. If he continues to score so many points, they will.”

According to Martin Keown, Everton named Carlo Ancelotti one of the best managers ever

Everton’s owner Farhad Moshiri has spent immeasurable sums to drive success at Goodison Park. Allardyce brought substance and Silva’s appointment should add style. In the end, it didn’t deliver any.

Maybe both men were too dependent on one or the other. The results did little to prevent fans of Allardyce from getting frustrated, while an ownership-based philosophy didn’t help achieve results for Silva. Ancelotti’s job is certainly to find the balance.

“You have to remember that he’s Italian,” added Allardyce. “Italians rely on defense in all of their coaching philosophies, and that’s the main reason for his success in his career.

Getty Images – Getty

Allardyce was released by Everton in 2018 despite some impressive results

“Yes, he’ll be creative with the creative players he has. But he was just as much about defending at Chelsea as he was about Mourinho. If you find the right balance, you will ultimately achieve the success Everton needs.

“You can’t be a Flair team if you can’t defend properly. That’s why Marco Silva lost his job. He tried to bring flair but lost too many games because the opponent scored more goals than she did.

“You have to find the right balance and Ancelotti can.”

Despite a small sample to support comparisons, there are early suggestions that Everton will achieve this balance right under his new manager.

Goals per game

Allardyce: 1.13

Silva: 1.32

Ancelotti: 1.57

Everton scored in every Premier League game under Ancelotti and averaged a slightly better ratio per game than under Silva.

The club’s 11 goals under Ancelotti were scored by five different players, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored almost half of them, five since the Italian’s takeover.

Ancelotti’s Chelsea team was the first team to score more than 100 goals in one season when they won the title in 2009/10.

They scored an average of almost three goals per game.

Shots per game

Allardyce: 8.9

Silva: 13.2

Ancelotti: 14.9

Ancelotti made Everton create more opportunities than ever.

Allardyce was a master at maximizing his team’s chances and ensuring that one chance was enough to win.

In the meantime, Silva’s team has done more in the attack, but that has left them far too open in the background.

Ancelotti’s current outfit is the most threatening of the three games – based on his first seven games – and he also better keeps the opponent away …

Goals conceded per game

Allardyce: 1.25

Silva: 1.38

Ancelotti: 1.14

Even though Everton is more expressive in the attack, he strengthened under Ancelotti in the closing stages.

The Toffees have conceded only eight goals in their first seven games under the Italian after scoring 27 goals in the 15 games for which Silva was responsible earlier this season.

That’s why Ancelotti hasn’t sacrificed defense stability for more threats in the future – the toffees only attack in a way that doesn’t make them vulnerable.

Possession (average)

Allardyce: 44.2 percent

Silva: 51.3 percent

Ancelotti: 52.5 percent

Again, you can see a slight improvement in Ancelotti’s first seven games where Everton spends a little more time on the ball.

Silvas Everton had far more possession than Allardyce’s team, but he didn’t get much in terms of results.

Ancelotti will hope that his team can use the ball in a more targeted way than under his predecessor.

Points per game

Allardyce: 1.4

Silva: 1.3

Ancelotti: 2.0

“Two points per game puts you in the top six,” says Allardyce. “It could get better this year.”

It may be a little unfair to compare Ancelotti’s seven game record with the others, considering that they have played against the so-called big six multiple times, while the Italian has contested it only once.

Nonetheless, this is a clear indicator of how earnings have improved since Ancelotti took command and the reason they started to push the table up rather than down.

GameDay is on talkSPORT on Saturday as we bring you TWO live Premier League comments through our network, including Everton v Crystal Palace at 12.30pm