Why selection is the future of streaming subscriptions

In about 18 months, it seems like everyone is trying to dominate the subscription streaming world.

There are the reigning players – the big, original three of the streaming providers, namely Hulu, Netflix and Amazon. Disney + and Apple TV + joined in late 2019 – and by the end of this year, both HBO Max and Peacock (NBC Universal’s streaming service scheduled for late 2020) will be added to the list.

Some consumers will subscribe to everything, others will likely start to become a little more selective and less likely to swear allegiance. How will these services remain competitive in an increasingly crowded environment?

PYMNTS picked up the topic with Hulu’s vice president of software development, Rafael Soltanovich, who noted that, for philosophical reasons, nothing has changed about how Hulu not only attracts its customers but keeps them long-term. It’s about maximizing choice and minimizing friction.

“The first thing we do is make sure that the customer can interact with the content in a way that eliminates points of friction and remains in control of it so that it can stay with Hulu at all times and be matched with the right product. “

But how Hulu followed this philosophy, Soltanovich has significantly changed, expanded and technologically upgraded PYMNTS. Determining customer decisions is not just about what content consumers can access, but about every interaction that the Hulu ecosystem engages with them on their way to and from using the service.

Use the real power of choice

There are many ways to see Hulu, Soltanovich said, and that is by design – one thing that sets it apart from its various competitors, which is largely a collection of video streaming services in a single take-it-or-leave-it offer cost point. Hulu has many options. There are simple memberships with advertising, there are ad-free memberships, there are memberships that contain live TV packages that may be part of bundles with Disney + or ESPN, or offered as part of a Spotify membership.

And wherever a consumer wants to see Hulu – phone, internet, fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, smart device – all right from the company.

“The most important principle we have is that it doesn’t matter how you got into our world or which way you took it. You should have full access to the breadth and depth of what we offer, no matter what level you actually want it, “he said.

That means Hulu makes it easy for customers to change these subscriptions with one click or tap, rather than a tedious phone call. Fighting emigration is not about creating smooth hurdles to take customers hostage. It’s about giving them a reason to stay by making it easy for them to have what they want as a service package when they want it.

And, he said, can pay as they please. For this reason, Hulu established itself early on in supporting mobile wallets within the platform. The company has heard most clearly that customers are looking for an easy way to click through, pay for the transaction, and know that it is safe and that the transaction will work quietly without ever having to interact with it ,

In addition, it’s good for Hulu that mobile wallet transactions are both safer and more consistent, not to mention that they’re more consistent over time.

“Mobile wallets usually mitigate the two main reasons for involuntary emigration: wrong payment method or insufficient funds,” Soltanovich told PYMNTS.

Development of the backend and beyond

According to Soltanovich, the entire choice that the customer has in the frontend is the result of complicated interactions in the backend that are completely invisible to the consumer if everything goes well.

In the past two and a half years since the company’s migration to AWS, Hulu has doubled and doubled its backend expansion and upgrade to meet growing offerings and ambitions. It started as an upgrade to strengthen the company against the switch to live TV services – and the changes in usage patterns that they expected and experienced. In contrast to classic streaming, live programming is very active when certain events occur, which means that the systems suddenly have to run at full speed.

“What we’ve learned is that subscriptions and payments are just as prone to sudden spikes,” he said. “We saw that on Black Friday, for example.”

And the need to develop more to meet more types of usage patterns is necessary as the streaming market becomes more competitive and crowded, and it is suspected that services will become more interesting and complex in terms of what they offer. In a year, he said, imagine that we’re going to talk about all the new ways to flexibly configure subscription streaming services that are hard to imagine right now.

“The industry is going through exciting times and I think the future will be cutting and dicing exactly what you want, how you want it,” he said. “I think that’s what it all boils down to, and that’s what we’re building on.”

