Why Shailene Woodley says being trapped in a secret life is difficult

Randy Holmes / Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Family via Getty Images

It’s been almost seven years since then Shailene Woodley starring The Secret Life of the American Teenager. The 28-year-old saw the series again in an interview with Bustle published Friday.

In the show, Woodley plays Amy Juergens, a 15-year-old student who became pregnant after having sex with Ricky Underwood (Daren Kagasoff) at a band camp. The program explores relationships, star travel through high school, and Amy’s experience as a new mom.

“I can only talk (about my character’s sex life) through my experience with sex,” Woodley told the outlet. “When I got into Secret Life, I read (three) episodes and I signed a six-year contract. (That episode) was all home. I had a friend in high school who was pregnant. It felt like everything I wanted to send to the world. “

The series also explores the concept of abstinence, such as the characters wearing wedding rings or vowing not to have sex until marriage.

Occasionally, Woodley found himself struggling with the draft message.

“There are a lot of things written in the script that not only me, but many cast, disagree,” he continued. “There is a belief system that is different from my own. But legally I am stuck there. To this day, it is one of the hardest things I have ever done. Therefore, in Secret Life drives me to be more open about my own belief system. ”

The show ends in 2013. Woodley continues to work on other projects, including Divergent and The Fault in Our Stars.

“I lost my virginity seven times on screen!” he told Bustle. “I lost my virginity in a very non-romantic, non-sexy way, (so) it’s very therapeutic for me that by playing these characters I’m showing young women what they can expect.”

In 2017, she took on the role of Jane Chapman for the HBO series Big Little Lies. In an interview with Bustle, Woodley said he “had a very traumatic sexual experience” and that he used the experience to play his character.

“I translate (d) my personal trauma into what he experienced in the best way I know how,” Woodley said.

Towards the end of the interview, Woodley spoke about his views on sex.

“I love sex,” she said. “I think this is the most underrated, underappreciated, and undervalued experience we have.”

To read the full interview, go to Bustle.