Why Shannen Doherty left Charmed

Shannen DohertySuddenly leaving Charmed stunned the audience. Some suspected there was a behind-the-scenes drama between Doherty and Castmate Alyssa Milano that explained the hasty departure. Although this assumption wasn’t far from the truth, it didn’t tell the full story of why Doherty’s character was killed.

Although Charmed was about sisterhood and family ties, two of the sisters, Doherty and Milano, are known to have clashed. The tension between the two actresses peaked in season three of the show. During this time, Milano admitted E! Message that sometimes they refused to speak to each other unless absolutely necessary. “There were times when I came in and said,” Good morning, Shannen, “and she said nothing to me. And there were times when she came in and said,” Good morning, Alyssa, “and I would give her nothing say. “

Shannen Doherty seems to blame Alyssa Milano

Doherty has never explicitly said that Milano was a reason to say goodbye to the show, although she suggested this during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “There was too much drama on the set and not enough passion for the work,” said Doherty. “You know, I’m 30 years old and I don’t have time for drama in my life.”

Doherty insisted that Holly Marie Combs, another actress, had nothing to do with the “drama” on the set. “I’m going to miss Holly very much and that’s really the only thing I want to clarify. She is one of my best friends and I love her very much. And there have never been any problems between the two of us and we will always be friends,” said Doherty Doherty and Milano finally made up for themselves in 2015 after Doherty first announced she was diagnosed with breast cancer, and Doherty recently announced that she was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer.

There was more than a feud behind the scenes

Although Milano and Doherty argued behind the scenes, their relationship problems weren’t the only reason for Doherty’s sudden exit. Rumor has it that Doherty was disappointed with the show’s direction in season three. For this reason Constance M. Burge, the creator of Charmed, also left in the third season.

Doherty’s relationships with her actors have long been the subject of speculation. Gossip Cop Doherty recently discussed the issues with her Beverly Hills: 90210 Costars. She and Jennie Garth got into a physical confrontation once on the set. The actresses later formed and starred in the reboot, BH90210, though the series has since been canceled.