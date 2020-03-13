Why Shivraj Chouhan contacting Jyotiraditya Scindia ‘Vibhishan’ could not be a compliment

BJP leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia (remaining) and Shivraj Singh Chouhan at an celebration in Bhopal Thursday | Photo: ANI

New Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh BJP organised a gala welcome for Jyotiraditya Scindia at the get together office in Bhopal Thursday, a day following the previous Union minister joined the BJP.

At the celebration, former main minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in his tackle referred to Scindia as ‘Vibhishan’, Raavan’s more youthful brother, who betrayed him to be part of Ram’s military in the Hindu epic Ramayana.

Chouhan reported: “Kamal Nath, we will not sit in peace right up until we damage your Lanka of terror and corruption. To ruin Lanka, one desires Vibhishan. Currently, Jyotiraditya Scindia is with us.”

Even though quite a few in the BJP are celebrating Scindia’s homecoming and giving him a ‘Trump-like welcome’, the comparison to Vibhishan has established ripples in political circles.

Also examine: Jyotiraditya Scindia not initial. Brutus, Vibhishan, Mir Jafar acknowledged for political betrayal

Adverse associations

In the Ramayana, Vibhishan, also known as Bibhishana, is Raavan’s brother. He is known to be peace-loving and comes out against his brother’s abduction of Ram’s wife, Sita. When Raavan refuses to listen to Vibhishan, the latter leaves Lanka, joins Ram’s military, and sooner or later helps Ram defeat his brother.

In accordance to Sangit Ragi, political science professor at Delhi University, Vibhishan is depicted in the epic as a person pretty saintly. On the other hand, he noted that Vibhishan is not a common title, and Hindu families seldom name their son Vibhishan, because it has destructive associations.

According to a further scholar who did not want to be named, Vibhishan signifies betrayal. The scholar claimed: “Even in Sri Lanka, an individual could possibly identify their son Raavan, but no one particular will name him Vibhishan.”

So, though Vibhishan fought to defeat evil, the fashion in which he behaved to achieve just finishes had been doubtful. He was a excellent asset to Ram’s army as he divulged all the strategies and techniques of Raavan’s army. Among the techniques Vibhishan divulged was the key path to the temple of Mata Nikumbala, the spouse and children deity of the Pulastya dynasty. It was there that Raavan’s son, Meghnad or Indrajit, was executing a yagna to defeat Ram. Ram’s brother Lakshman instantly went inside of and destroyed the yagna, denying him the blessings of their kul-devi.

However, the most vital tactic/mystery that Vibhishan instructed Ram was the way to defeat Raavan himself — by aiming at his navel, wherever the nectar of immortality was stored. Ram pulled out an arrow, took goal and shot it at Raavan. The arrow found its mark and quickly killed the demon king.

Right after the fight, Ram went again to Ayodhya with Sita and named Vibhishan the king of Lanka. However, the tag of betraying his brother is not a little something Vibhishan has been able to shake off.

Also read: How Shivraj Chouhan’s description of Scindia as ‘Vibhishan’ could be signal of factors to occur

