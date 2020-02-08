Why shouldn’t Marilyn Gladu be a contender?

At the end of January, the 2020 conservative leadership selection process was two weeks old and the field consisted of three layers: the front runners, the nobles, and those who got away.

Almost all big names belonged to the third group.

The 2019 elections had cost Justin Trudeau’s ruling liberals 20 seats, their lower house majority and the citizens’ right to vote: under Andrew Scheer, the conservatives might have won fewer seats than the liberals, but 200,000 more actual votes. In theory, all of this has shown that the conservatives with the right leader had realistic hopes, if not a guarantee, of forming a government after the next election.

The decision that Scheer was not the right leader turned out to be an easy one. A cavalry of potential top candidates from the conservative leadership promptly rejected the candidacy: former Saskatchewan Prime Minister Brad Wall, former British Columbia Prime Minister Christy Clark, current Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney. And then there were rejections from three people who had clearly taken potential candidacies much more seriously: former Québec Prime Minister Jean Charest, former Conservative Interim Leader Rona Ambrose, and Ottawa MP Pierre Poilievre have long been considered a heavyweight among federal conservatives, when it was written off as the fly of the liberals.

A party committee had established the rules of conduct to discourage flakes and amateurs. To run, candidates had to pay $ 300,000 and collect 3,000 signatures from party members in seven provinces. None of this should ward off serious candidates, but various other considerations did. What’s worse, the rules didn’t seem to deter a crowd of candidates with no public profile or political experience: Clayton Knutson, Jim Karahalios, Leslyn Lewis, and more.

As for candidates with broad support, a decent public profile, and impressive resumes, there may have been only two, Peter MacKay and Erin O’Toole. And this ranking probably flatters O’Toole. MacKay was the last leader of the old progressive conservative party. He brought most of his support to the new conservative party, which served in a number of cabinet positions under his former rival Stephen Harper. Especially at Charest, he could count on the support of most previous PCs.

MacKay in October 2019 (Carlos Osorio / Reuters)

However, MacKay also gathered supporters of veterans of the party’s more conservative wing of the reform alliance: former cabinet colleagues from the West like Monte Solberg and Ed Fast, political scientist Tom Flanagan and pollster Nick Kouvalis. The support doesn’t seem to be based on anything MacKay said or suggested, as he was careful not to say much. Instead, MacKay’s momentum seems to be an extension of the original conservative 2003 founding contract: just as MacKay agreed at the time to stick to a leader from the other side of the party, key personalities on that side are now ready to stick to him.

However, the emptiness of the MacKay campaign was a miracle from the start. “Canada is strong because Canadians make it strong,” MacKay tweeted in a series of social media Zen puzzles. O’Toole, a cheerful attorney and veteran of the Royal Canadian Air Force, who was first elected in a 2012 by-election and who served as Harper’s last minister for veteran affairs for a short time, felt that he stood up for more than that. He is here to “fight and retake Canada” while MacKay is “Liberal lite”.

This is the narcissism of small differences that have brought new heights. MacKay and O’Toole are pronounced lawyers, Dalhousie graduates and sons of elected politicians with professional experience in Nova Scotia and Ontario. If you lock them up for a day in separate rooms with pens and the same list of 100 issues, you’ll find that 97 of them have identical views. The absurd dynamic of a leadership competition requires everyone to describe each other as a threat to the nation until day one wins and appoints the other deputy leader.

Could someone open a window? It’s getting a little tight here.

O’Toole during Question Time at the House of Commons in March 2015 (Chris Wattie / Reuters)

I’m not sure what the spectacle of these two was that made me meet Marilyn Gladu, but despair leads to surprising decisions. As I write, Gladu is the only candidate currently in the conservative caucus. Depending on when you read this, it is quite possible that she is already out of the race. Finding $ 300,000 and collecting 3,000 signatures is difficult. If you do this in an environment where the likely result – a MacKay coronation – appears to be burned in, the level of difficulty increases.

“There is a third of our caucus who help me collect signatures and reach and collect volunteers,” Gladu told me in a noisy Sparks Street Diner two blocks from Parliament Hill. “Many of them would be new people (recently elected MPs) who are afraid to come out, we say, and to support me – if I lose and Peter MacKay wins, they end up in the back seat.”

Gladu is the MP from Sarnia-Lambton, my hometown. I didn’t know her when she was first elected in 2015, I don’t know her well now and I don’t offer support. But the life in which she lived and the way she does politics raise interesting questions about how to become a leader while others are also governed when a party tries to redefine itself for a new era.

When I asked her why she was running, she hit LAUNCH in a prepared place. “I really love this country and I feel that the policies of the current liberal government are ruining it,” she said. “So if the conservatives want to win, I think they need a few things. I think we need a strong, dynamic leader who can actually expand the base. And I think we need to shift our policies towards a better balance between financial responsibility and social compassion. “

What does this mean? Balanced households, lower taxes on the tax side. “But more and more people want help with our ailing health system. In the last elections, they clearly did not consider our climate plan credible. And they want, I think, sympathy with Canadians who are in trouble: seniors who cannot afford to live, veterans who are homeless, people who cannot afford their prescription drugs, and those who are in the affordable housing are caught crisis. “

Was there anything interesting there? If so, it can certainly be stolen by one of the more salable candidates. Only Gladu is pretty good at selling itself. “I have 32 years of global business experience and a successful career in parliament,” she said. “I worked in the petrochemical, oil and gas sectors. I have worked for Suncor, Dow Chemical, WorleyParsons and many other companies that are well-known names that have been decimated by liberal policies. “

She is an engineer by profession. Did she meet Justin Trudeau? I asked. Sure, she said on social occasions. Did the engineering school come up, I asked? Because they have so much in common. Gladu brightened. “Right. I finished, he didn’t.”

In a party obsessed with oil and gas, here is a candidate who has worked in the industry longer than some of his MPs. A candidate who has had a full career in the private sector that so many of her political counterparts adore. Gladu learned rough French on a business trip to Quebec. She refines it in class and is happy to answer the reporters’ questions in French. She’s only been a MP since 2015, but O’Toole was a MP about as long as he last ran for leadership.

In the last parliament, she briefly chaired the Commons Committee for Women. “When I was chairwoman of women’s status, we looked at why there are no more women in politics. Two of the main obstacles are the ability to collect donations and make contacts. “The main difference between this year’s conservative leadership race and that of 2017 is that candidates have to raise more money and collect more signatures. Gladu suspects that helps explain why she is the only woman with a record election policy in the race. “I was disappointed with the rules,” she said. Can she stay? “That is the question.”

Gladu is one of the largest members of parliament. She seems to be comfortable in her skin. “Jean Charest called me when he was testing the water for a lead run,” she said. “That was interesting. And he said,” Marilyn, I don’t know you, but when I heard you were running, I googled you. Wow, you are an impressive woman. “Then he asked what I had heard about him. I said,” To be honest, I heard that you are a liberal. There was a lot of corruption when you were in power. and I hear the Huawei thing. “(Charest counts the Chinese communication giant Huawei among its customers in private practice.) And he laughed and said:” Yes, that’s exactly what I hear. “

When Rona Ambrose asked her to be the Conservative science critic, Gladu asked if Ambrose was going to change the party’s science policy. Stephen Harper’s waiver of the mandatory long-term count was not well received by Gladu, and politics, the ability to restrict government scientists from publicly discussing their research, was also wrong. Ambrose had Gladu help set the party’s new guidelines.

How will it reconcile climate and energy, human rights and the substantial socially conservative basis on which your party relies on donations and volunteers? We talked about these questions and Gladu’s answers indicated that she has no magic formula. But I haven’t met anyone who does this. The 2019 election results were a paradox for the conservatives: Significant increases in seats and votes, but signs of a hard toboggan run. Marilyn Gladu cannot resolve the party’s challenges and contradictions. But it brings serious experience and a thoughtful spirit to the challenge. I am not sure whether the Conservatives will get closer to power if it is added to the long list of candidates who could not stay in the race.

This article appears in the March 2020 issue of Maclean magazine, entitled “One Party in Need”. Subscribe to the monthly print magazine here.

