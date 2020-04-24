Why Silver Lake is investing in travel during a global blockade

How are investors currently betting on travel given the uncertainty about when the lockdown will end?

Since the pandemic hit state government, Silver Lake and Six Street have emerged as equity and debt investors in the Airbnb attacked by the coronavirus. Travel booking agency Expedia has raised $ 3.2 billion yesterday. This includes $ 1.2 billion in equity from Apollo and Silver Lake.

The logic behind these bets is that cash is king, at least for Silver Lake co-CEO Egon Durban. He told Fortune that he was betting that in the long run the country would return to normal and “capitalism would not fail.” Durban is betting on companies destroyed by the coronavirus to manage the uncertainty of how long the coronavirus can hold the world in some kind of blockade, but it is rich in cash.

“In both Expedia and Airbnb, we believe these companies have ample funding for the reboot version and the version of the healthcare solution they need,” Durban said in a virtual conversation at Fortune Brainstorm Tech. I said on Thursday. “However, there may be a delay in achieving the internal rate of return.”

Coronavirus has downgraded the whole rating, giving investors the opportunity to find better deals than ever before. The $ 1 billion debt equity Airbnb trade invested by Silver Lake reportedly took place at interest rates above 10%.

But it remains a bet for businesses to recover their economy before they run out of cash. Given what little we know about the virus and its apparent tendency to reappear when everything seems under control, it’s a very horrifying thing to try to predict. .

“We are planning a second wave, with the stock market declining by 20%, the credit market tightening and horrifying, and banks will revalue their capital,” Durban said. “We assume the worst of all portfolios.”

PPP Part 2: On Thursday, the House passed an additional $ 310 billion in payroll program funds after the first round dried up in two weeks.

The US Treasury said it would be difficult now to prove that listed companies need money, which is good news for small businesses. The contract also secures a minimum of $ 30 billion for financial institutions with less than $ 10 billion in assets and an additional $ 30 billion for financial institutions with $ 10-50 billion in assets.

