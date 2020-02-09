Why some Africans will never have a baby shower or maternity photo shoot

There are so many superstitions about the birth of a child

The Africans still believe in it. African society is generally conservative

and certain practices that many millennials indulge in when pregnant are disapproved

very much from the older generation.

In the age of social media, it is not uncommon for coincidences to occur on one or two maternity photoshoots. The pregnant woman poses in tight clothes in front of the camera, which shows her bulging baby bump marks, or the stomach is exposed and the bare skin of the belly can be seen in the photos.

Friends of the pregnant woman also organize baby showers

for the pregnant woman and there is a section during the party where the woman is

Friends give gifts to the unborn baby.

This quickly becomes a common practice that keeps the older generation very popular. They believe that it is an imported western culture that should stay in Europe and America. This is because there are so many superstitions about pregnancy that pregnancy photo shoots and baby showers are the biggest offenders in their opinion.

In the motherland, the most common superstition has to do with an evil or evil spirit. Here are some myths that, surprisingly, people still believe in.

Do not announce your pregnancy at an early stage

The fetus is bewitched or cursed by evil desires.

It is believed that not everyone is excited about yours

Pregnancy and so the child should be allowed to develop over the first

Trimester at least before it is announced.

There is also an idea that the curse could miscarry or that the mother herself is at risk if she does so.

Here, too, it is an abomination if the baby bump grows large, that someone touches it or wears body-hugging clothing that shows the bulge, as otherwise bad spirits are transferred to the baby.

Now this feeds on the reason why older women can’t understand

Why will the younger generation ignore these warnings and be fully on for a while

Maternity shooting that goes against these myths.

Another superstition

What makes baby showers unacceptable is that some people can be unhappy people

who hide under the guise of friendship to give cursed gifts to your baby.

In addition, some believe that the gods or ancestors may be upset if the child is celebrated before birth and the baby or mother may be cursed with bad luck or illness or even the worst death for the rest of their lives.

All of this superstition may not be logical to most people.

However, pregnancy and childbirth are a very delicate stage in a woman’s life

the unborn

Fetus.

The older conservative generation wants the younger ones to give priority to their unborn child, to take care of themselves and not to live out every detail of their private lives on social media.

Imagine you have a fancy baby shower or maternity photo shoot and you lose your baby during childbirth. The grief is extremely overwhelming because in Africa maternal mortality is still an issue that has yet to be completely eradicated.