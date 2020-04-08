Why some people apply for federal credit is higher than people think

TORONTO –

Some Canadians receive double the monthly premiums from the new Canada Emergency Fund, but government officials say millions of dollars in subsidies have been effective. .

Emergency Assistance Canada, or CERB, provides $ 2,000 per month for up to four months for any Canadian person who loses money due to COVID-19. Applications opened this week, and in the first two days alone, the government received more than 1.7 million applications.

But some Canadians who have already received a reported income are unaccounted for, including a direct deposit of $ 4,000 – double the monthly amount.

According to Treasury Board President Jean-Yves Duclos, because these clients are repaid in the last four weeks through March 15, the first day the benefits can be used, with for the next four weeks, start. April 11.

Duclos said Canadians should be aware of double pay and spending accordingly.

“Everybody has to manage his or her budget to understand that it’s $ 2,000 a month regardless of when $ 2,000 is put into his bank,”

As of March 15, more than 4.26 million people have applied for financial assistance through employment insurance and CERB. So far, 3.8 million of CERB applications have been processed.

On the whole, the result would expect the government to have about $ 24 billion, according to Finance Minister Bill Morneau.

No matter how the money is shattered, officials said that the tracks are in place to make sure all applicants only get the more than $ 8,000 they are entitled to 16 -the time.

“Our main goal is to get money into the pockets of Canadians who need it during this difficult time, and to do it in the right time and right. As a result, the Canada and the CRA help. work together to continue overseeing CERB payments for errors, “the office of the Assistant Director of Operations, and Unemployed Carla Qualtrough.

Applications for Canada Emergency Services (CERB) were open Monday for Canadians born in the first quarter of the year, a prohibition that could be used to increase job expectations. . On Tuesday, Canadians born from April to June are allowed to apply, while those born from July through September are allowed on Wednesday. Applications will be open on Thursdays for all people born from October to December.

Those who sign up for direct deposit should receive a faster payment, within three to five days, while printing checks may take up to 10 days.

All persons who are eligible for permanent employment or health insurance on March 15 or later must be processed directly by CERB. Those who are eligible for more than $ 500 per week from EI will not be eligible for more money with CERB, but their EI income will not be affected after they stop receive the CERB.

Some states provide additional funding for low-income families, renters or others who find themselves struggling to succeed during the outbreak.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a new law for payroll services, which offers businesses a 75 percent payroll salary.

Now, companies that see a 15 percent decline in March compared to January and February 2020 earnings can apply. Previously, companies would only qualify if they saw a year-over-year decline of 30 per cent.

More than two million Canadians lost their jobs in the second quarter of March due to a serious illness, which forced businesses across the country to shut down.

As of Wednesday evening, more than 19,000 people in Canada had been infected and 427 had died.

.