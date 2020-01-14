Why “Star Wars, quot; continues to bomb in China – Up News Info

“Most people would say that Disney did too little and too late, that, quot; Star Wars” had died on arrival, “said Stanley Rosen, a professor at the University of Southern California studying Chinese society and cinema.

But the company did “semi-heroic efforts,” he said, so his latest films work in China, where the market is strictly regulated and controlled by censors.

A Disney spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Ms. Xiao said the current trade war bothered both Hollywood and the Chinese film industry and said that nationalist sentiments made it “more challenging and formidable for films to tear down walls and cross national cultural boundaries.”

The Chinese box office has recently been dominated by local competitors, Xiao said. These include “Ip Man 4”, the newest in a martial arts saga, and, quot; The Wandering Earth “, an example of quot; hard” science fiction that Rosen said is more popular in China than the, quot; science fiction soap opera “from, quot; Star Wars.”

And over the past decade, the Chinese film industry has matured in production, direction, marketing, and acting, said Marc Ganis, president of the entertainment company Jiaflix. He noted that “Star Wars” in other Asian countries had fought with fiercer competition at home, such as Japan and South Korea.

For the “Star Wars, quot;” Rogue One, quot; spin-off, Disney filmmakers chose two stars known to the Asian public, Donnie Yen and Jiang Wen, with little effect.