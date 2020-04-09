Why Stephen King is saying ‘goodbye’ to one of his relatives

Stephen King is a terrible source of horror, and he is known for writing some of the most terrifying stories in the literature. But now, in the world facing the COVID-19 virus, one can’t help but compare his 1978 book, The Stand. Now, to those who think they are living a King’s life story, the author says, “you’re welcome.”

Stephen King in ‘African American Love’ | Lou Rocco / Walt Disney Television by Getty Images

What about Stephen King?

The Stand is a post-apocalyptic story that begins with the announcement of a deadly virus called Project Blue, the superflu, or “Captain Trips.” Epilepsy begins when a security breach on an unarmed military commander brings a goal-disrupted soldier into the world.

Global accidents and deaths occur around the world and kill 99.4 percent of the population, including livestock. The smallest part of life is drawn by psychic systems and formed into two groups. Through their dreams, a group is led to discover and meet a sweet, God-fearing, 108-year-old Mother Abigail.

Through their stories, other groups have been drawn to Randall Flagg, aka The Walking Man. He was a bad guy with a black face, red eyes, and a maniacal part. Abigail’s mother says God was guiding her to help her defenders protect themselves against Flagg. In the end, both sides fought a bipartisan battle between good and evil, and the rest were left to restore humanity.

Why do people in current events compare to ‘The Stand’?

Movies like outbreak and Contagion have seen a resurgence since the launch of the COVID-19 campaign. Because of its specific history, people have compared the current situation to King’s The Stand.

“Anything wrong?!? Comments like the start of the investigation “are on the rise,” one Twitter user wrote.

So I have been patiently waiting for Steven King’s “The Stand” to come out and fix the Coronavirus. There are very similar results between the two. pic.twitter.com/B3wE1wtEVl

– gerald rivers (@rivers_gerald) April 1, 2020

For fun, some are calling for new coronaviruses by the name given in King’s book. “It’s too early to start calling COVID-19 Captain Trips,” one Twitter user wrote. “I want to call him Captain Trips for Spooky Reasons,” cut one Twitter user.

But Stephen King said he was ‘cool’ if you thought you were on his scary story

In an interview with NPR, Stephen King said he understands why people are comparing his books to the current situation. “I keep saying people say, ‘Gee, it’s like we’re living in the Stephen King story,’ ‘he said. “And my only response to that was, ‘I’m sorry.’ “

No, the coronavirus is not the same as the LEE. It’s not anywhere near as serious. Have a life. Be calm and take all reasonable risks.

– Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 8, 2020

The author also stated that there is an underlying disease such as this that is “linked” sooner or later. But he insists on a scary moment, a good horror story to feel like a “dream.”

“You can go into a world that you know doesn’t really exist,” King told the outcast. “But if the photographer – the movie or the writer or the actor – is good enough, you can expect that world, because of the film’s character and a manifestation of that reality that you can go to. And there is still a part of your mind that does not understand that it is not real, it is faith. “