Why Sterling K. Brown no longer stays with his middle name

Sterling K. Brown didn’t always deal with “sterling”. In his youth, the actor “This Is Us” had his middle name, Kelby. It wasn’t until the 43-year-old actor was a teenager that he changed.

Brown was named after his father, Sterling Brown, who died when the This Is Us star was 10 years old. Speaking to Access Hollywood about People, the actor announced that when he was young, he decided to use his middle name instead of his first name. “My mother told me this story – she repeated it the other day – when I came home to kindergarten one day and said: ‘Mom, Sterling is eight letters and Kelby is five. I only do Kelby and when I am 16 I ride Sterling. “

When he was growing up, Brown also considered his first name simply “an old man’s name” because “it was my old man’s name,” as he said Men’s Health. But something changed when he reached his teenage years. “The impetus for me is that he was gone for a while and I thought,” Kelby was the name of a little boy. “I felt ready to become Sterling,” said the actor.

Sterling Brown’s legacy lives on in his son

There was another reason why Sterling K. Brown decided to change his name, and not just to show that he was an adult. As mentioned earlier, Brown’s father died at a young age. Part of his motivation for the change was the opportunity to hear his father’s name again. When he made Emmy an outstanding supporting actor in a limited series in 2016 for his role as Christopher Darden in American crime story: The People v. O.J. Simpson, Brown made an emotional speech in which he called his father’s name. “Sterling Brown Jr., I changed my name when I was 16 so I could hear your name every day in my life. I love you dad. “

