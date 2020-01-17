Why Steve Harvey’s Daytime Talk Show was canceled

Steve Harvey, the host with the most, had canceled his talk show in the middle of last year. NBC’s move came without warning and surprised Harvey with his suddenness. However, the cancellation was only a matter of time behind the scenes.

The Steve Harvey Show minus the show

Harvey’s talk show was first picked up by NBC in 2012. At that time it was produced by The Steve Harvey Show and produced jointly by Endemol Shine North America and NBCUniversal. After five years, Harvey’s contract with Endemol expired and he decided to partner with IMG Original Content, which resulted in numerous changes. First the name of the show changed to Steve, then filming was moved from Chicago to LA.

In the meantime, NBC lost its stake in the talk show, which reportedly angered executives. The broadcaster decided to develop a new show with another high profile presenter to take over Harvey’s time window: The Kelly Clarkson Show. Harvey was asked at the Variety Entertainment Summit whether he wanted to stay with NBC next season. “I thought it was me,” said Harvey, “until they announced a few weeks ago that they wanted to give Kelly Clarkson the networks (operated by NBC) – that’s my slot.”

Harvey said disappointed with how NBC dealt with the situation: “I thought it would have been nice of them to come to me – as the only guy who survived for seven years (on day TV) I don’t write anything in the newspaper and say, “I’m just taking this step because it’s crazy.”

Although the experienced talk show host was surprised by his sudden fall during the day, he doesn’t have much feelings for his replacement. “I like Kelly Clarkson, I’m happy for her,” he said to Ellen Degeneres while visiting her show.

Rumor has it

Tabloid newspapers couldn’t help reporting false stories about Harvey and his family. In August 2019, the national investigator claimed that Harvey had brought his daughter Lori to Italy to take her away from Sean “Diddy” Combs and then persecuted her outside the country. Gossip Cop Contact the Combs representative who told us the story was wrong and told us about the rapper holidays in Italy with his family every year.

The same publication reported earlier this summer that Harvey’s wife left him because he was too close to Kris Jenner. Gossip Cop I wiped out this wrong story by pointing out that Harvey’s wife Marjorie is good friends with Jenner. So it’s very unlikely that Jenner will do anything inappropriate with her friend’s husband. These tabloids would be better off than novelists because they love to write fiction.