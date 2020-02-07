Why summer tourists get “terrified” of visiting this iconic London street

Middle Eastern tourists are followed and threatened with violence in Westminster by criminals but are too afraid to tell the police, it has been said.

The peak of crime occurs during the summer months when the Edgware Road sees an increase in the number of visitors to Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The revelation comes from Councilor Ian Rowley who has gotten to know some of the visitors over the years and said “they are terrified”. He said he was aware of three serious attacks on Edgware Road and “this has changed quite dramatically in the past five years”.

He said that some of the victims had been going to London for several years but told him “it has really gone wrong”. He said a visitor who stays near Edgware Road will take black taxis everywhere for fear of falling prey to thieves.

Read more

Related Articles

Councilor Rowley said, “People are stealing watches and handbags – luxury items – and phones.”

He said the criminals “were tracking the people of the Gulf. They are followed, it’s very scary. ”

A woman was “hit in the face” and beaten on the ground while her purse, containing money and a telephone, was stolen. His brother was stabbed, added Clrr Rowley.

But he said the crimes were underreported because the victims were too afraid to tell the police.

“The crime that occurs there is very serious,” he said.

He raised the matter with the Westminster Council Audit and Performance Committee, which considered a report on the crimes of which the police were informed.

Chief Superintendent Helen Harper said, “My top priority is absolutely to stop violent crime.”

Read more

Related Articles

She said her team shares information with the serious crimes unit.

“They most certainly have Edgware Road on their radar.”

Following the murder of a 17-year-old boy on Edgware Road last September, police have intensified their work with community groups to build relationships.

Read more

More Westminster News

She added, “We have to work harder to get people to tell us what’s going on.”

Chief Superintendent Harper said, “It is really concerning” to hear about these serious cases that go unreported.

.