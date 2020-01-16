Why Tech Beach in Jamaica brings you new opportunities, connections and entrepreneurs

When I recently traveled to Jamaica to speak at the fourth annual Tech Beach Conference in Montego Bay, I knew I was going to live in a warm and beautiful Caribbean resort. But I didn’t know what else to expect in terms of business culture.

The good news came quickly, at the first presentation of the evening, from the Minister of Science, Energy and Technology of Jamaica, the Honorable Minister Fayval Williams.

Our Honorable Minister went through a powerful presentation on Jamaica’s well-educated workforce, America’s third largest English-speaking population.

We learned about world-class telecommunications infrastructure – and some of us might have been pleasantly surprised by how welcoming its business climate has become.

Jamaica’s outsourcing activities are worth more than half a billion dollars

But what did these collaborations prove to us? Jamaica now handles more than half a billion dollars of outsourcing business processes each year.

In addition, the country, along with other Caribbean nations, is becoming a test bed or sandbox for introducing innovative uses of digital money and of course for regulating digital titles.

The diversity and inclusion of women in technology

Two of the event’s most popular sessions focused on diversity and women in technology. A remarkable conversation with photographers brought together Google executives, including Annie Jean-Baptiste, Head of Product Integration, Suezette Yasmin Robotham, Google Search & Assistant Program Manager, and Alan Tetley, engineer team that offers the Android mobile search experience.

Why Google’s Biggest Interest?

Google sees Jamaica as a key space to share and expand its work on inclusive product creation for all users, reflecting widely different perspectives across the product design spectrum – “building for all, for all”.

Technology-related opportunities are well represented at Tech Beach – from fintech to IoT to cybersecurity. But there were also discussions about the challenges that plague these places.

Tech companies need to pay attention to an often deprived, male-dominated culture

Another panel, Women in Technology: Diversity, Inclusion and the Bottom Line, explored the unfortunate climate of technology companies, fueled by a male-dominated environment.

The panel was co-ordinated by Danielle Skeen, Microsoft Sales Strategy and Strategy Manager at Microsoft and included Julie Wenah, General Community Consulting and Regional Legal Representation at Airbnb, Deirdre Cousins, CIO at Grace Kennedy, Kamilah Taylor, Senior Engineer to Gusto and Lisa Godwin, creative technologist at the New York Times.

Participants talked about a male-dominated dominance and often downgrading corporate technology – which continues to challenge women in senior roles, though sometimes more subtly than in the past. They exchanged hard work experiences to help male colleagues and finding those male colleagues who took all the credit.

Compensation and promotion opportunities

Some have pointed to ongoing divergences in compensation and promotion. Participants also shared solutions – among other things, the importance of sponsors and champions within their organizations, which often include white males.

Who knew the Bible and the Hip-Hop Correlate?

Source: Daily Grit

After the panel, I had the opportunity to chat with Julie Wenah of Airbnb, who also gave an exciting discussion on hip hop and the Bible. She argued that it is okay for women to be confident and to be themselves.

“You’re never too much,” Wenah shared with me. “You’re always good enough and … don’t let anyone put you in a box regardless of the usual rules of etiquette.”

I attended Tech Beach in part to participate in the Digital Revolution in Entrepreneurship and Innovation: one of the many sessions for building big new tech companies in the Caribbean and beyond.

The level of excitement around technology and innovation was inspirational – and I was more convinced than ever about how much we can achieve if we fully embraced everyone.