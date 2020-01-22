Why the addition of 5-star QB Brock Vanda handle could be a good sign of Georgia recruitment

Welcome to Hello UGA, Your one-stop shop for football news from Georgia. Visit us every weekday morning to learn everything you need to know about football, recruitment, basketball, and more in Georgia.

How Brock Vandagriff could mean a positive change in Georgian football recruitment

Under Kirby Smart, Georgian football has developed into a national recruiting power. He managed to travel across America and land number 1 in Arizona, Nevada and Washington DC alone in this class, along with Kendall Milton from California.

Georgia is now at the level of a real national brand. But fishing in these waters can sometimes be chargeable. In this case, Georgia’s national recruitment success was at the expense of state recruitment.

Georgia currently has only four signatories and a commitment from Peach State products in its 2020 class. A deeper look shows that the vast majority of the state’s top prospects will be playing football outside of Georgia. Of the 25 best prospects for the 2020 class that use the 247Sports composite leaderboard, Georgia has so far only signed one of these players in the 4-star offensive against Tate Ratledge. Broderick Jones, an offensive 5-star device, is committed to the Bulldogs, but Georgia is still fighting Auburn for his services.

In a talented state like Georgia, hiring just two of the top 25 players, all of whom are either 4 or 5 star candidates, isn’t good enough.

And it’s not like domestic kids don’t want to play for Georgia. When he spoke to Tank Bigsby, who ran back with 4 stars, he said that children in this state would very much like to represent this state.

“Just be real instead of shooting all these fake things,” said Bigsby. “Children come in to play, you just have to be real with them.”

In the 2020 class, Auburn and Clemson have more commitments and signers from Georgia than the Bulldogs. When South Carolina, another team made up of a significant number of Georgia children, defeated the Bulldogs in Athens earlier this year, the win clearly meant a lot to them.

In class 2021, however, the talent exodus from Georgia should not be as serious. Especially after the Bulldogs landed 5-star quarterback Brock Vanda Griff.

Vandagriff takes place on Prince Avenue Chrisitan and comes from Bogart, Georgia. He lives just minutes from Sanford Stadium. And the proximity to Georgia played a big role in the selection of bulldogs.

“My father and I were talking and stuff,” said Vanda Griff. “We’re sacrificing the best that suits me for just a few other things that are now a priority.”

DawgNation catches up with Georgia Football Commit Brock Vanda handle

Vanda handle from Oklahoma, who produced the last two No. 1 picks in quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield. In his disclaimer, he said that distance from home matters.

Now that he’s in the Georgia class, he’s by far the top-rated of the three 2021 commitments. The Bulldogs also have an engagement from 4-star athlete David Daniel and 3-star offensive lineman Jared Wilson.

Vanda handle is currently number 1 in the state. Daniel finishes in 6th place. The Bulldogs are also good on some of the state’s other elite prospects, such as the 5-star offensive lineman Amarius Mims. He is number 2 in the state and he definitely took the time to notice Vandagriff’s decision, as did number 8 in the state in Terrence Ferguson.

Like Vanda Griff, Mims was on campus last weekend, as did a number of elite junior staff. Like 4-star linebacker Barrett Carter. And 4-star run back Cody Brown.

Stay at home and commit to the G?

How do I look red and black? 🐶

These two ranks as the # 9 and # 11 Georgia prospects and the Bulldogs are very good for both players. They’re not number 1 or number 2 in their positions, but they are still very talented players who are definitely good enough to play for a school like Georgia.

Much of the problem with in-state recruitment is too big. Sure, fans love to win more with a team full of active kids. But the LSU, which recruits its home state better than anyone else, had to get a quarterback from Ohio to finally win a national title.

However, there is a balance that the elite teams must achieve. Alabama has always recruited the state of Alabama well, even when he moved to Texas and Florida to attract elite talent. The same applies to the state of Ohio.

Georgia hasn’t done that exactly in this last cycle. Even if Jones signs, Georgia will only have two of the 25 best prospects in the 2020 class from Georgia. And if Vanda Griffin remains the state’s top player, he will be the first top Georgia player to sign with the Bulldogs since becoming smart head coach.

Smart was asked about hiring efforts before the 2019 season ended.

“I want the best players in the state to stay at home. We will never change the way we recruit the state of Georgia, ”said Smart. “Why would you ever do that? There are too many good players here. “

The Bulldogs were unable to do this in the 2020 cycle. But if you want to believe what Smart says and if the Bulldogs have not changed how they prioritize the state, the 2020 class can possibly be written off as one-off.

And with the help of Vanda Griff as class leader in class 2021, the Bulldogs may be better able to help keep the best players in the state of Georgia at home.

