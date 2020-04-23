Why the Coronavirus Crisis Makes Moral Leadership More Important Than Ever

Coronavirus pandemics pose a moral crisis and we face serious dilemmas and painful trade-offs. Even the ultimate trade-off between saving lives and returning to normal. Moral leadership is the only leadership that can successfully respond to a moral crisis. It is especially in times of crisis that people naturally turn to the truthful answers, wise guidance, courageous action, and the authority to seek hope.

The crisis has revealed that a very small number of people can quickly and seriously affect a very large number of people in very remote areas. Powerful technological, social, environmental, economic, and especially nowadays, the forces of life have dramatically reshaped the world as we ascend and descend together.

Pandemics are also accelerating the fusion of society, economy, and our lives, which once were considered and maintained differently, if at all. The need for moral leadership here is particularly great given the central and pervasive role that business plays in all areas. Social, religious, political, geopolitical, environmental, human, ethical, and even existential issues, once considered the tangent of business, are now inevitably at the center of the agenda.

In this fused world, business can no longer be just business. Everything is now personal. Therefore, the business of business is society. Mission and margin, profit and principle, success and importance are now closely linked. In a merged world, how we act, how we operate, how we govern, and how we interact with people and communities are more important than ever. Going forward, companies will compete for trust, responsibility, and building and maintaining deep relationships with stakeholders based on shared truth and values.

If this sounds very different from your normal business, then yes. The pandemic has surfaced a new contest between two animated ideologies of business and capitalism itself. The contest is based on the traditional mainstream ideology of shareholder dominance, where the company’s duty is primarily to create shareholder value, and to a large community, employees, customers, suppliers and shareholders of stakeholder value. It takes place among the ideologies of capitalism. As an essential and identical component of a company.

Even the more enlightened version of shareholder superiority, which enables a long-term approach to responsible citizenship and value creation, still sees good behavior only as a means to shareholders. With stakeholder capitalism, not everyone is a means to an end. Stakeholder capitalism was the official theme of Davos 2020. Last year, the Business Roundtable officially changed its statement of interest to stakeholders over shareholder dominance, with 181 CEOs from some of the world’s largest corporations working on this big shift.

But let’s call the stakeholder superiority in its proper name: moral capitalism, the moral philosopher Adam Smith most in the first vision of capitalism when he wrote The Wealth of Nations in 1776. Faithful In moral capitalism, shared value cannot be created shared value. The focus is not to do the right thing, but to do the right thing.

The COVID-19 Pandemic is the first excellent test of the stakeholder’s adoption of capitalism by the business community, and whether their actions meet the leader’s declaration. It is true that there will be accounting during and after the crisis about who did the right thing, who made the sacrifice, and who really put people ahead of profits.

JUST Capital is tracking the largest 100 coronavirus responses in the United States. Some readers fail the test completely. They are making money ahead of people, which may mean that they are called quickly and publicly. Others do the right thing in good faith, but not necessarily for the right reasons. Their efforts are valuable and highly valued, but ultimately they continue to apply the traditional shareholder-first mindset, rather than all-in on the organizational changes needed to meet higher standards. , You can’t get sustainable traction in a fused world. A permanent reward for moral leadership.

Moral leadership does not mean moralization or activist [although this is a facet for some people]. More simply, moral leadership means putting people at the center of key decisions and seeing them in full humanity with their own desires and concerns. In the past I wrote about four pillars of moral leadership in Fortune, but they apply even more urgently to the current crisis. Inspire and enhance others; energized by values ​​and principles such as courage and patience. And we will continue to build moral muscle by addressing issues of good and evil, fairness and justice, those that benefit others and those that do not.

Leaders who have passed great tests use the pandemic not only for good humanitarian assistance, but also to strengthen or transform the organization as a fully human effort. Given the tragic nature of today’s crisis and its aftermath, moral leaders accept both serious obligations to respond and unprecedented opportunities for change.

First, these leaders make the pauses that characterize moral leadership. But instead of forced suspension, much of the world is not, and moral leaders see it as a starting point. They take this opportunity to take a deeper look at the impact of the reshaped world and what their business represents and seeks to move forward, reconnecting with their deepest values ​​and beliefs, Rethink how you operated and made money. Rethink the better and more sustainable path of the future.

What started as a meaningful pause became a pivot, one foot based on our beliefs, beliefs, and values, and the other foot a new direction to adapt to our transformed world. It points. The combination of moral imagination and what businesses do best at, that is, large-scale innovation, means that the final aftermath of this terrifying crisis will be real human progress and prosperity.

Dov Seidman is the author of How and the founder and chairman of LRN and the HOW Institute for Society.

