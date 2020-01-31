Why the FA and the Premier League are ready for war in the dispute over “radical” quota plans after Brexit

The Premier League is reportedly angry with the football association’s plan to increase the home ownership rate after Britain’s exit from the European Union.

At the moment, 17 non-domestic players are allowed to be among the top level clubs in English football in their 25-man squad, and the FA wants this to be reduced to 13.

The FA sees Brexit as an opportunity to get young English talent through

The governing body sees Brexit as an opportunity to promote young English talent, as clubs may not be able to sign players under 18 from EU countries after the transition period has expired.

A plan set out by the FA underlines the need to strengthen the squad in England in certain areas and to avoid “mediocre foreign players blocking the opportunities for young talent”.

However, according to Mail, the Premier League is raging against the FA’s “radical” and “speculative” proposal.

How does Brexit affect transfers in the Premier League?

FIFA does not allow international transfers of minors under the age of 18 unless certain exceptions apply. One of these is when the player moves within the European Union or the European Economic Area.

There were concerns that this current window may be the last chance to register players under the age of 18 from the EU as Britain officially leaves the EU on Friday at 11 p.m.

However, FIFA believes that EU law – including freedom of movement – will remain in effect until the end of the transition period under the terms of the UK withdrawal agreement.

Even in the summer there will be no problems with older players who move from the EU to the Premier League. The transition period is still in effect. Currently, non-EU players have to meet a system based on home office points in order to be registered.

It is currently unclear whether this system of executive approval will be extended to actors from the EU beyond December 31, 2020, or whether completely new regulations will be introduced.

But the Premier League clubs will almost certainly not be able to recruit players under the age of 18 from the EU or EEA beyond the end of the year.

There is no evidence that this will benefit the English team, and the current breakdown of 17 foreign and eight domestic players per team is supported.

They are reported to fear that the changes will affect the quality of the competition and the performance of English teams in Europe.

FA officials are expected to appear at top clubs at the next Premier League General Meeting on February 6.