[why-the-london-underground-northern-line-extension-must-actually-go-to-clapham-junction]

We will use your electronic mail address only for sending you newsletters. Make sure you see ourPrivacy Noticefor particulars of your data protection legal rights Invalid Electronic mail

If you live just south of the river in the Nine Elms and Battersea place you’re in all probability very energized for the Northern Line extension to at last open.

The venture, which was launched in 2015, will see a new branch of the Northern line currently being built from Kennington.

It will operate to two new stations, Nine Elms and Battersea Electrical power Station.

The new branch will empower residents in these regions to get into positions in the West Finish and the Metropolis with no shifting Tube strains.

It will be way simpler to travel all over London.

But what about us bad souls in Clapham Junction ?

Dependent on in which you dwell in Clapham Junction, the new station in Battersea may nevertheless be a honest wander away.





It would be so simple to increase the line just a minimal bit extra

(Picture: TfL)



And Clapham Junction is good if you need to have to get somewhere on the Overground or you will need to go to Waterloo or Victoria, but if you require yet another locale you have to contend with a Tube and a teach.

That gets expensive.

Why cannot the Northern Line just go a tiny little bit additional from Battersea Ability Station and link up with Clapham Junction?

There would be no need to have for a new London Underground station, it could just join up with the most important station.

Clapham Junction is currently the busiest station in the British isles in phrases of trains in and out. Putting it on the London Underground map would relieve some of the demand from customers for these continual overground trains.

It would also catch the attention of far more people to the area for enjoyment and nights out, bringing enterprise and revenue earning possibilities.





We’ve set up a new WhatsApp team so you can get the newest London headlines straight to your phone. To get a person information a working day with the most important headlines, as very well as breaking news alerts, mail 1 of the next to 07900 342671 on WhatsApp, depending on the place you want to receive information from: LONDON News

CENTRAL LONDON Information

NORTH LONDON News

EAST LONDON Information

SOUTH LONDON Information

WEST LONDON News Then include the variety to your cellular phone contacts guide as ‘MyLondon’. You will have to do this or you will not receive the messages. You will obtain just one information a day. You can reply with the phrase Quit at any time. Your cellular phone quantity will not likely be shared with other associates of the team.

Landlords would also be in luck if this extension transpired as the space would be even a lot more in demand.

But the primary reason to incorporate the station on the Northern Line is just how simple it would be – seem at the map.