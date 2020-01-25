Why the London Underground Travel Card is called Oyster Card

The Oyster card – it’s a piece of London so ingrained in our culture that we generally take it for granted.

Although most of us use one every day (or at least an equivalent contactless card), we probably don’t think about it too much, unless we have to recharge it to get on the Tube.

We use our Oyster cards to get around London’s public transport network, whether it’s on London Underground, Overground, DLR or trams, London buses, or if you’re super chic, you use perhaps river services.

It discreetly empties your bank account when you spend each day traveling in the capital, but you can never do without it either.

It’s an iconic pillar of London, but have you ever wondered why it’s called an Oyster card?

The pesky Oyster card is very smart for slowly draining your bank balance in one way or another without you realizing it

Introduced in 2003 after having been thought about a few years earlier, a lot of research has been carried out around the potential name of the card.

Two other names were considered – Pulse and Gem – but it was Oyster who made the cut.

Apparently it was chosen as a new approach which was not directly related to transport, ticketing or London.

Andrew McCrum, who came up with a name through Saatchi and Saatchi Design, said about the name: “Oyster was designed … because of the metaphorical implications of safety and the value of the hard bivalve shell and of the hidden pearl.

“Its associations with London through the oyster beds of the Thames estuary and the major relevance of the popular idiom” the world is your oyster “were also important factors in its selection.”

We have created a Facebook group for people traveling on London’s bus, train, underground, tube and DLR services.

We will keep you informed of the latest news that affects your daily commute to work, as well as the weekend.

We will also notify you in advance if there are any works, railways or closings that you should be aware of, or if there are problems with the city’s metro network.

Join the group here.

Since the Oyster card was originally a contract between a company called TranSys and Transport for London, the brand originally belonged to TranSys.

But when the partnership with TranSys ended in 2010, TfL acquired the rights to the brand at a cost of £ 1 million (phew).

So there it is, London is your oyster, everyone.

.