Why the Netherlands is no longer called “Holland”

The Netherlands officially decided this week to end decades of chaos in the elementary school classrooms. The northwestern European nation has long since disappeared from the interchangeable monikers “Netherlands” and “Holland”, although “Holland” officially refers to only two of its 12 provinces – North Holland and South Holland, both of which lie along the coast.

From here on, the Netherlands drops the Netherlands. The Dutch government has spent $ 319,000 on renaming the country (an “NL” logo was released at the end of last year). All government agencies will refer to the country as Netherlands only. This includes the Tourism Authority, which uses this opportunity to promote areas outside of Amsterdam. Tourism officials point out that the Netherlands is more than just bicycles, “coffee houses” and some world-famous museums.

There are also futuristic ports like Eindhoven, less crowded mini-Amsterdam like Haarlem, and even national parks like De Hoge Veluwe that promote forests, sand dunes and wild boar populations. The next time you are in the country, you should have a number of stops on your list. Below we have taken the liberty to choose five destinations that you cannot miss.

Keukenhof

Tulip Fever. The “Garden of Europe” with seven million bulbs breaks out two months a year (end of March to end of May). Most are the cult tulips of the country, but also daffodils, lilies, roses and others. It is located on a 22 hectare hunting area belonging to a 15th century aristocratic family, an hour south of Amsterdam. When pedestrian traffic gets too stressful (it’s DC’s cherry blossom festival for steroids), take a bike ride out into the country – the wildflowers stay for miles in the Lisse region.

Giethoorn

A cross between Venice and the Shire. Less than 3,000 people live in this green suburb in the northeastern province of the Netherlands and are completely car-free. Locals live in thatched houses and get along on rubber boats and bike paths. There is even ice skating when the canals are frozen over in winter. Just pay attention to the bridges, there are more than 150 of them.

mud flat

The Netherlands is an insidious beach country. The West Frisian Islands extend from the Dutch coast to the North Sea. The Wadden Sea, a tidal zone with remarkable biodiversity, separates the chain from mainland Europe. If you are so determined (Texel is the best choice), you can spend a traditional holiday weekend there. it is what the name suggests, a locally beloved practice of wading through miles of low tide.

Kinderdijk

It is one of the most famous Dutch attractions that is not in Amsterdam, and you should not make a pilgrimage to the 18th-century UNESCO World Heritage Site, which is located just outside of Rotterdam (the second largest city in the Netherlands). Kinderdijk is actually an entire city that includes 19 different windmills. They are the perfect example of a centuries-old understanding of the Dutch that their country’s lowlands require constant innovation to stay dry. These people can handle water better than almost anyone else on earth. See for yourself.

cheese trail

This involves a bit of creativity on your part. The Netherlands is a cheese mecca, and if you have drooling at the beginning of this sentence, it may be time to take a cheese tour of the country. Visit Gouda, which (surprisingly) is the hometown of Gouda cheese (dating from 1184); Alkmaar, where a five-month cheese market takes place; and Zaanse Schans, a quarter in the city of Zaandam with its own cheese factory.

