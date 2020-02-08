Why the new format of the Copa del Rey is a huge success

For the first time since the 2002-03 season, none of Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid or Valencia have reached the Copa del Rey semi-final, with the format changes of 2019 bringing the “Magic of the cup” in Spanish football.

This season’s Copa del Rey, already exciting with tense “David vs. Goliath” type clashes in previous rounds, took a massive turn in the quarterfinals, when four huge upheavals saw Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Valencia and Villarreal collapse. of the competition.

The Copa had fallen a little flat in recent seasons, with two-legged ties and a format that favored Spanish superclubs, which generally resulted in a competition that was not worth watching until the last stages . In fact, apart from Valencia’s shocking victory last year, one of the top three Spaniards had won the trophy in the previous eight seasons.

That changed completely in 2019/20, and it could be argued that this new format made the Copa del Rey the most exciting national cup competition in world football.

Essentially, the Spanish Football Federation aimed to make Copa similar to the FA Cup and protect the interests of lower league teams, rather than big clubs. In previous seasons, two matches, sowing and other factors have ensured that only 12 lower league teams would remain in the round of 16 when the entire Liga entered competition. A lower division team hasn’t made it to the final in 39 years – which may change when Cinderella, Mirandés, of 2020, faces Real Sociedad in the semifinals no one has seen coming.

Fortunately, to help both the congestion of the matches and give the small teams a better chance of getting upset, the two-legged links disappeared until the semi-finals. In addition, competition has been massively widened and La Liga teams have been forced to participate at an earlier stage, allowing for fascinating clashes such as Barcelona’s hotly contested 2-1 victory against UD Ibiza.

By guaranteeing through the draw that lower league teams will get a shot in a top club, RFEF has given lower league teams a huge financial boost cherished by the smallest English clubs when they have the opportunity to participate in the FA Cup. In addition, the lower seed always receives the benefit of the house, which greatly improves the possibility of magical nights that supporters of small clubs will never forget.

From small towns to the islands, this year’s Copa del Rey has been full of incredible stories, reminding us all of why the football cup exists. In a constantly changing world of corporate football, the Copa del Rey brings back the magic of the cup and the spirit of the game that we love so much, even if it means sacrificing a Clásico final that would bring in millions of revenues. Cup competitions should be reserved for supporters of small clubs, and this season will have a special end.

One of Athletic Bilbao, Real Sociedad, newly promoted Granada and Mirandés from the second division will leave with a piece of silverware that neither of them expected. Almost all the finals and all the possible scenarios are enticing, from the obvious luck of a Basque derby to the idea of ​​Granada ending a magnificent inaugural season with a place in the Europa League or Mirandés shocking the world.

The quarter-final was one of the best rounds in any recent cup competition, Barcelona and Real Madrid having lost to their respective Basque opponents on the same day, and this season’s Copa will almost undoubtedly be considered the most exciting of the 117th competition. story of the year.

This trophy may not have had the historic prestige of a competition like the FA Cup, but in 2020, where some of the biggest English teams devalue the integrity of the trophy by intentionally playing weak teams, the Cup Spain and its format changes have delivered: the magic is back.