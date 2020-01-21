Why the new U.S. space force will wear army camouflage

The Space Force has just received its first lesson on what happens when you try to be sincere on Twitter.

Twitter / @ SpaceForceDoD

When the United States Space Force proudly unveiled the name tapes for the new branch’s uniforms on Twitter last week, Twitter responded with what it did best: joking a lot.

As the Space Force tried to show off the new blue-embroidered name tapes of the uniforms (a contrast between the black lettering of the army and the brown lettering of the Air Force), Twitter was more concerned with the uniforms itself, and users asked why exactly the same Camouflage like the army and air force would be required in space.

“Unclear why camouflage is needed … in space …”, Star Trek actor George Takei tweeted while scriptwriter Jason Filiatrault / author of the Twitter account @SarcasticRover talked: Space jungle or hide behind a space shrub. “

Unclear why it is necessary to camouflage yourself in space. Https://t.co/1cHhlAPF6J

– George Takei (@GeorgeTakia) January 18, 2020

Smart Call on the Space Force camouflage.

You never know when to insert yourself into a space jungle or hide behind a space shrub.

IT IS NOT LIKE A SPACE WHICH IS A BLACK VACUUM WHERE NO ONE IS OUTSIDE OR EVERYTHING. https://t.co/jbIR4ZlHs5

– SarcasticRover (@SarcasticRover) January 18, 2020

The Space Force defended the uniform on Twitter and said that since environmental camouflage was not required in space, the department would “use current army / air force uniforms and save costs for the development / manufacture of a new uniform”.

The Space Force also made it clear that the design of the hand-me-down uniform was not just a question of fine. “Space operators are on-site and collaborate on Earth with common partners such as @usairforce and @USArmy,” Space Force wrote in a separate tweet. “That’s why they’re using their uniform.”

Laurie Leshin, president of the Worcester Polytechnic Institute and former NASA executive, told The New York Times: “The vast majority of women and men serving in the Space Force will do their important work right here on Earth, military personnel , “

That said, while the Space Force rolled its eyes at Twitter’s lame jokes and incomplete understanding of the armed forces, Leshin admitted that “it is easy to understand why people on Twitter would find the initial Space Force uniform amusing.” added, “Who doesn’t love a good Moon of Endor joke?”

Welcome to Twitter, Space Force.

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.

Read the full story in the New York Times