Why the physical brand is still important in today’s digital age

Watching remarkable brands take social media to the next level with new forms of digital branding helps shape the future of marketing.

In an age when digital ads are running unstable on phones, computers and streaming services, you might think that companies rely solely on the digital brand to promote their products.

However, some companies still rely on the natural product for the brand itself and sometimes yield interesting results.

From “Face to the Milk Box” to a whole new playing field

Brewing automakers in Bradenton, Florida, for example, chose four dogs to present their image to their beer in the hope that they would be adopted. Behind the brand, he was a collector to help raise money to build a new animal shelter in Manatee County.

One of the dogs, known as Hazel, was found extinct in Iowa three years ago. Owner Monica Mathis, who now lives in Minnesota, noticed Hazel’s image in one of the containers in a social location.

“I watched the dogs and I was like my oh, this is Hazel,” Mathis told CNN Bay News 9 affiliate.

Not only is this the only way to market a good cause like animal adoption, but it really turns the whole idea of ​​”the person in the milk box”.

John Rich’s “Granny Rich Reserve” rewards our working class and US military.

Source: John Rich

Another interesting brand using the more traditional “milkbox face” is John Rich’s Redneck Riviera Whiskey and the recently released Granny Rich Reserve. But the twist on the brand?

It is made for the working class and costs under $ 25 a bottle. The 2018 brand, “Redneck Riviera,” was created and patented by John Rich of the country duo, Big & Rich.

A friend of the Grit Daily, Rich talked to us last year about how he created the ‘Rivneck Riviera’ brand and how his 87-year-old grandmother, Granny Rich, still works 40 hours a week and has her real face in whiskey bottles all over Tennessee.

In a previous discussion with Grit Daily, Rich went into more detail about the meaning behind the brand:

“I told my distiller, Eastside Distilling, that I wanted this bottle to be priced under $ 25, in which they looked at me and said I could probably double for it, as good as owning it. I told them “yes, but I grew up in a double trailer in Texas and people don’t spend $ 50 on anything.” I made this whiskey for the common everyday American working class. If one drinks good things, they are. It is the basilica of our country and the reason why our country operates. So, I wanted to give a super premium whiskey at an affordable price, which goes back to the brand “Redneck Riviera.” It’s a word game – you can’t afford to go to the French Riviera, go you; Go to the Redneck Riviera – by the way, there are better beaches, atmosphere, music, food and you can afford to go there. It’s a premium experience with a moderate price point. So I made my clothes, my boots, and now, my whiskey. “

Rich also told us that whiskey is even “Granny Rich Approved!” His 87-year-old grandmother was an integral part of the brand and its flavor:

“We’ve been working on the original for a long time and Granny Rich was the last reason for this mix,” he said. “What I brought her as the final product, she said, ‘This is the softest thing I ever drank.’

Speaking with Spirited Magazine, Rich also talked about the differences between his grandmother and whiskey.

“When we were thinking about a reserve version of the Redneck Riviera Whiskey, I immediately thought of my Granny Rich,” Rich said. “Grandma knows what it means to be an American tough, tough, tough player, and at age 86 she is more mature and refined just like the whiskey that bears his name and his likeness.”

An eternal American tradition like whiskey will always be around, and its longevity can be proven when combined with an image as important and durable as Granny Rich. If it’s good enough for her, it should be good enough for us.

How Gerber Immortalized Marketing Forever … With the Cuteest Baby Face

Avoiding the spirits issue, Gerber is another company that still uses more brands to stay relevant in the modern era.

In 2017, Gerber reformulated packaging, advertising, flavors and parenting tips. Gerber also updated its logo for the first time since 2006, keeping the original sketch of the baby Gerber since 1928, but adding modern touches.

“You do not stay in the lead if you do not continue to evolve with your consumers,” Gerber Aileen Stocks, Chief Marketing Officer, told Ad Age. “We know that the needs and priorities of today’s parents have changed.”

Gerber also told Ad Age that many consumers were surprised that Gerber had been making organic baby food since the 1990s, always using non-farm fruit and vegetables in its purée, and had direct relationships with farmers.

Gerber’s marketing hasn’t reflected any of these features until recently, but it shows that even a company that has been around for a century understands the needs of a more modern lifestyle. They hide their roots, but they also care for groups such as millennia that have different needs and tastes.

Overall, traditional marketing and branding still has a hand in exposing their products. However, businesses are smart enough to realize that in order to keep up with the times, they must try to combine tradition with the new. This way, you can attract a broader base than just the target audience.